Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We’re trying something new this week. You now have two ways to enjoy our podcast! You can continue to listen via our podcast feed or you can journey over to our YouTube channel at Awards Daily and actually see our faces… if you so dare! Up this week is our breakdown of our favorite television series so far in 2024.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Audio:

Video:

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)