Even if I hadn’t seen the fantastic animated series X-Men ’97, as soon as I saw director Jake Castorena in person, then I would have known we were all in excellent hands.

As you can see in our interview below, Castorena appeared standing in front of an enviable collection of Marvel X-Men paraphernalia, including a Jean Grey Phoenix toy that I badly wanted. Not only that, he sported a fantastic RSVLTS “Night of the Sentinels” short-sleeved shirt. In fact, if you’re so inclined, check out their fantastic X-Men collection for your inner (or outer) nerd.

But this is not an ad for RSVLTS clothing.

Disney+’s X-Men ’97 returns viewers to the 1990s where many religiously devoured X-Men: The Animated Series, but as did the viewers, the X-Men grew and matured, becoming a more intense and darker experience that explored hate, grief, and the legacy of trauma. Fans of the original series collectively held their breath when the series return was announced, but any fears that the series would not live up to expectations were quickly alleviated.

X-Men ’97 stands as one of the best offerings Disney+ has ever created, live action or animated. It’s also one of the years best television series with critics and fans united in praise.

The reactions have been warmly received by the creative team involved in the series.

“It’s about earning the audience’s trust, not to bait and switch them,” Castorena said. “To let them know we hear you. We’re X-Men fans too.”

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Castorena describes serving as the director of X-Men ’97’s pilot episode “To Me, My X-Men.” He shares his love and great reverence for the characters’ legacy. He explains why the series takes a darker tone and what he learned from the experience. Finally, he talks about the great relief and joy he and the entire creative team felt upon the overwhelmingly positive reaction to X-Men ’97.

X-Men ’97 streams exclusively on Disney+.