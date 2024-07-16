Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Here they are, the nominations for Awards Daily’s 9th Annual Cooler Awards!

We did things a little differently this year. The team at Awards Daily TV collectively chose the nominations, rather than opening things up to voting for nominations as we have in years past. Don’t worry, though. We will open up the final selection round of Cooler Award winners to our dear readers starting August 15. Also, we capped each category at five nominees.

FX’s Fargo led the nominations with 6 bids including Limited Series, Actor in a Limited Series, Actress in a Limited Series, and multiple supporting nominations. Tying for second place were Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s The Gilded Age, and FX’s The Bear.

Here are your 2024 Cooler Award nominees! Check back on August 15 to vote for the winners!

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, The Curse

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ella Purnell, Fallout

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Emma Stone, The Curse

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Nathan Lane, The Gilded Age

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Audra McDonald, The Gilded Age

Kristin Scott Thomas, Slow Horses

Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Michael Cyril Creighton, Only Murders In the Building

William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Susie Essman, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Allison Janney, Palm Royale

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder At the End of the World

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall

Julianne Moore, Mary & George

Juno Temple, Fargo

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At the End of the World

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Joe Keery, Fargo

Sam Spruell, Fargo

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country