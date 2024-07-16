Here they are, the nominations for Awards Daily’s 9th Annual Cooler Awards!
We did things a little differently this year. The team at Awards Daily TV collectively chose the nominations, rather than opening things up to voting for nominations as we have in years past. Don’t worry, though. We will open up the final selection round of Cooler Award winners to our dear readers starting August 15. Also, we capped each category at five nominees.
FX’s Fargo led the nominations with 6 bids including Limited Series, Actor in a Limited Series, Actress in a Limited Series, and multiple supporting nominations. Tying for second place were Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s The Gilded Age, and FX’s The Bear.
Here are your 2024 Cooler Award nominees! Check back on August 15 to vote for the winners!
Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nathan Fielder, The Curse
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ella Purnell, Fallout
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Emma Stone, The Curse
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Nathan Lane, The Gilded Age
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Audra McDonald, The Gilded Age
Kristin Scott Thomas, Slow Horses
Comedy Series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Michael Cyril Creighton, Only Murders In the Building
William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Susie Essman, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Allison Janney, Palm Royale
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Limited or Anthology Series
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Emma Corrin, A Murder At the End of the World
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall
Julianne Moore, Mary & George
Juno Temple, Fargo
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Harris Dickinson, A Murder At the End of the World
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Joe Keery, Fargo
Sam Spruell, Fargo
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country