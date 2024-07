Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

It’s our final podcast before the 2024 Emmy nominations! We gather around the Water Cooler to hash out our foolproof predictions in the major Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)