Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

It’s time for Team ADTV to make their final predictions for the 2024 Emmy Awards!

Nominations will be announced Wednesday, July 17, starting at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT. You can watch the nominations at the Emmys.com live stream when announced by Emmy winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale. We’ll be posting the full list of nominations here at Awards Daily as soon as they’re available.

Until then, here are our final predictions in major races: performance and series across Comedy, Drama, and Limited / Anthology Series.

Sound off in the comments with your own predictions!

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress

Comedy Actor

Comedy Supporting Actress

Comedy Supporting Actor

Drama Series

Drama Actress

Drama Actor

Drama Supporting Actress

Drama Supporting Actor

Limited / Anthology Series

Limited / Anthology Actress

Limited / Anthology Actor

Limited / Anthology Supporting Actress

Limited / Anthology Supporting Actor