FX had a great morning.

The network’s critically acclaimed Shōgun led all series with 25 Emmy nominations in today’s announcement for the 76th Emmy Awards. Its critically acclaimed comedy (some would argue that placement) series The Bear followed closely with 23 Emmy nominations and set a new record for most nominations in a single year by a comedy series. Across both drama and comedy races, ABC’s Abbott Elementary was the sole network nominee.

In the limited series front, True Detective: Night Country surprisingly led all limited series contenders with 19 nominations. FX’s Fargo followed with 15 nominations.

Here’s a complete list of major category nominations. For a full list of nominations, please see Emmys.com.

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey, Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)