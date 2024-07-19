Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

It’s the end of July. Our film festival season is nearly upon us. It’s still hard to predict this year’s race, as we have minimal intel on whether the upcoming films will be good or not. Because there are ten slots for Best Picture and not that many movies being released in theaters, it’s probably easier than it might have been back in the glory days. While cineastes are fine with an Oscar race that is niche and small, I know there is always the hope it will expand.

In general, the atmosphere right now is tense. A former president just survived an assassination, and the current president is being pushed out by party leaders, many of whom are Hollywood luminaries, like Rob Reiner, George Clooney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, all of whom have given millions to the Democrats. To them, they can’t. understand why they can recast the part of President of the United States. Well, democracy got in the way.

It is one of the most exciting presidential races, and stories, in American history, which makes it a little bit harder to focus on movies or anything involving storytelling. How can you get better than real life right now? You can’t. This is especially true now that the storytellers in Hollywood are being forced to tell stories a certain way.

People always say, “Don’t talk about politics, talk about movies,” but that’s not possible right now if you are an intelligent person. Movies — Hollywood especially — are political. At the moment, they’re only being told from one side of the aisle, but that is going to change as the pendulum swings.

One of the reasons I write about politics (on Substack) is that it’s an exciting area of American life and one that isn’t as heavily thought-policed as entertainment news has become. There is a lot happening in entertainment but it is not anything most people feel like talking about. They don’t want to lose their jobs or be attacked or betray their tribes, so they keep quiet. But everything unsaid right now in Hollywood would make for great storytelling, should anyone out there ever grow a pair.

This is a good time to remember the pendulum swing. The book Pendulum: How Past Generations Shape our Present and Predict Our Future puts us at the exact moment in time when “collectivism” has become toxic. We’ve taken things too far and now the pendulum is hissing and spitting as it starts to swing. The next phase is “individualism,” coming in the next ten years.

They have this chart in their book about why the pendulum swings. The dark side of “collectivism” is moral judgments on others. As you can see by the chart below:

These guys accurately predicted the height of our “witch hunt” phase in 2023, and they predicted it way back in 2011.

I can feel us heading into the I’m not O.K., You’re Not O.K.” phase. That means the moral judgment loosens up, and sooner or later, the pattern begins anew as we start building up leaders or heroes. When that phase goes sour, the downside is apathy, alienation, etc. After that we start moving toward “collectivism” again.

You might not like that I write about “politics,” but who else covering the Oscars will talk to you about the pendulum theory?

Onward to predictions:

Here is what my Best Picture predictions looked like last year around this time:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

The Holdovers

Past Lives

Barbie

Next Goal Wins

Maestro

Napoleon

Poor Things

Alts:

Ferrari

Priscilla

Saltburn

Air

The Zone of Interest

8/10 is not bad. I was missing Anatomy of a Fall and American Fiction.

I already had Oppie at number one, which is unusual. The frontrunner named early doesn’t usually run the gauntlet and remain on top. This time, it was leagues beyond anything else, and it was also the time to finally award Christopher Nolan for his body of work.

In general, I tend to predict movies based on what the fllm is about, who stars in it, what studio is releasing it and who directed it. We have several untested directors releasing films this year and we have no idea if they can direct. Most of the time, who directed the movie gives you an idea where your expectation level should be.

This year, the hot titles so far would be:

Sing Sing – raves out of TIFF and screenings

Dune Part II – huge step up from first one

Anora – the Palme d’or winner in Cannes

Inside Out 2 – massive box office blowout and better than the original (come on Disney mafia, show us the full strength of your battle stations)

Emilia Perez – also a big splash from Cannes

The films that seem like hot titles based on their trailers:

Conclave – HOLY SHIT that trailer

Joker: Folie a Deuz – sure to stir controversy

Gladiator II – no downside if you ignore the too-insulated critics.

Here – looks interesting, maybe meaningful in its return to form.

Wicked – looks fun and might make money, plus women-led

Hot films whose trailer has not yet been seen:

Blitz – Steve McQueen is always interesting

Hard Truths – Old Academy loved Mike Leigh, maybe they still do.

The Nickel Boys — looks to be hard-hitting and important.

The Piano Lesson – Looks promising but is directed by Denzel Washington’s son … maybe? He made one short previously.

A Real Pain — holocaust themed but directed by Jesse Eisenberg … maybe? Einsenberg’s debut, I believe.

But that’s just a preliminary list. It is by no means complete.

Okay, with that out of the way, let’s get to this year’s predictions.

Best Picture

Conclave

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie a Deux

Dune: Part Two

Anora

Sing Sing

Emilia Perez

Blitz

Nickel Boys

Wicked

Alts: Inside Out 2, A Real Pain, The Secret of the Sacred Fig, Hard Truths, Here

Best Director

Edward Berger, Conclave

Todd Phillips, Folie a Deux

Sean Baker, Anora

Denis Villenueve, Dune 2

Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

Best Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia

Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Mikey Madison, Anora

June Squibb, Thelma

Best Actor

Coleman Domingo, SIng Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Paul Mescal, Gladiator II

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux

Ethan Herisse, Nickel Boys

Supporting Actress

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Carrie Coon, His Three Daughters

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

John Lithgow, Conclave

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Nickel Boys

Joker Folie a Deux

Nightbitch

Dune Part Two

Original Screenplay

Anora

Blitz

Hard Truths

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

That’s all I got, folks. Enjoy your weekend. Go see Twisters!