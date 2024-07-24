Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Best Actor and Best Picture race just got slightly more interesting as it looks like James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown will be part of this year’s Oscar race.

Bob Dylan has been the single most important influence on my life. There is no one I’ve listened to longer and loved that him and his music. In my opinion, the best movie about Bob Dylan is Todd Haynes’ masterpiece, I’m not There, which did not get the recognition it deserved. Now, James Mangold has attempted a biopic starring Timothee Chalamet as Bobby D. and Elle Fanning as Suze Rotolo. The cinematography looks great. Chalamet seems to have mostly gotten it. Here’s the teaser:

Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. A Film By James Mangold. Co-starring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy. ONLY in theaters this December.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

A Film By James Mangold.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz, Dan Fogler, and Scoot McNairy