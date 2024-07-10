Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

A24 released the trailer for We Live in Time, a love story starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Here is the trailer:

RELEASE DATE: Fall 2024

DIRECTOR: John Crowley

The plot was only this:

Almut finds her life forever changed by a chance encounter with Tobias, a recent divorcé. But after falling for each other, building a home, and starting a family, a difficult truth is revealed.

But now, we see from the trailer that she must have cancer or a terminal illness. Where it goes from there, we’ll have to wait and find out.