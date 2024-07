Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

And here it is. Brutal, grotesque, fabulous. Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger – Only in theatres November 22.

The only thing that will stand in the way of greatness and this movie are the bloggerati, who are sure to be annoying and nit-picky. People, just gaze upon the peak masculinity. That is all that’s required of you.