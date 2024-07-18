Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

What an eye Edward Berger has, though we knew that already when his masterpiece, All Quiet on the Western Front, landed in the Best Picture race and swept the BAFTAs. It is every bit as evident here in this magnificent trailer for Conclave. It looks like one hell of a movie, at least so far.

There have been rumors that it might preem in Telluride, which would be exciting. We’ll cover that in tomorrow’s prediction column. For now, gaze upon the beauty:

Here is a snippet from a review of the book Conclave (which I think I will start reading immediately):

I am about to use a word I have never knowingly used in any review of any book ever. During my 25-odd years of writing about books I have done my best to avoid cliches, slipshod summaries, oracular pronouncements and indeed anything else that might appear emblazoned on a book jacket. Nonetheless, there is only one possible word to describe Robert Harris’s new novel, and it is this: unputdownable.

All the movie has to do is live up to the book.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow – those are the big names, very SAG ensemble friendly. Looks, at least so far, to be a guilds monster.

Cinematography is not the same one from All Quiet, it’s Stéphane Fontaine.