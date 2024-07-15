Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Today we get to taste two flavors of greatness with the release of twin trailers for Anora.

Accepting his Palme d’Or at Cannes, director Sean Baker had this to say:

Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers, past, present and future,” underscoring the importance of “making films intended for theatrical exhibition.” As Baker put it from the podium, “The world has to be reminded that watching a film at home, while scrolling through your phone and checking emails and half-paying attention is just not the way, although some tech companies would like us to think so. Watching a film with others in a movie theater is one of the great communal experiences. We share laughter, sorrow, anger, fear and hopefully have a catharsis with our friends and strangers. So I say the future of cinema is where it started: in a movie theater.”

Red Band:

Family friendly: