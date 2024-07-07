Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Here is a movie worth getting excited over. Not only is it fast cars and Brad Pitt, but it’s directed by Top Gun Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski (who should have been nominated at the Oscars). It also stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris, and it looks like real-life racing champ Lewis Hamilton. Screenplay by Ehren Kruger. Too bad we have to wait a whole year.