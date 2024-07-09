I am sure this will be both funny and controversial. The hive mind has decided Joe Rogan was a bad guy – I can’t remember why by now. But Rogan won because so many people listen to him. It’s as simple as that.
Key points of interest From Netflix:
Netflix has announced it’s next LIVE comedy special, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats.
The renowned comedian and podcast host will be live on Netflix August 3rd at 7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET.
This is Rogan’s third stand-up special with Netflix and the first one to shoot live. His previous Netflix comedy specials included Joe Rogan: Strange Times 2018 and Joe Rogan: Triggered in 2016.
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats will film live from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.
Directed by: Anthony Giordano
Executive produced by: Joe Rogan, Jeff Sussman, Chandra Keyes, Anthony Giordano and Brady Nasfell.
Joe Rogan: Burns the Boats joins Netflix’s unmatched lineup of LIVE comedy specials including Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and Netflix is a Joke Festival (2024) live shows The Roast of Tom Brady, Katt Williams: Woke Foke and John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A