Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Awards Daily presents a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary Wild Wild Space.

Directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Ross Kauffman (“Born Into Brothels”), this fascinating documentary highlights the high-stakes race between companies looking to launch satellite-carrying rockets into low orbit. We see not only the thrills of genuine ingenuity and brilliance at work but also the often soul-crushing defeats when things don’t go according to plan. Finally, the documentary also explores the conflict inherent within the modern space race separated from government control and open to capitalistic profit-driven environments.

“We’re at this fascinating moment in time where companies instead of a handful of governments now control space. This shift has opened up huge possibilities and also dangers,” said producer Ashlee Vance. “It seemed to me that the public was not paying enough attention to what was going on and what commercial space means to our collective futures.”

The HBO Original documentary WILD WILD SPACE debuts WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 (9:00 p.m-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.