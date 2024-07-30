Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

(JULY 29, 2024) INDIANAPOLIS – The 2024 Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Indy Shorts) Powered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) concluded on Sunday, July 28, with a record number of film submissions (5,130), filmmakers in attendance (200+) and short films programs (34).

Last year, MovieMaker Magazine named Indy Shorts on its list of the Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World. The 7th edition of the festival embraced this recognition with a fun pool party theme that encouraged attendees to dive into 206 splashy short films through July 23-28 at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.

Indy Shorts presented over $35,000 in cash prizes at the Awards Presentation on Saturday, July 27 at Tinker House Events. The three Grand Prize-winning films, “Crust” (Jens Kevin Georg, Germany), “Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way” (Hao Zhou, United States), and “The Brown Dog” (Jamie-James Medina & Nadia Hallgren, United States) received their qualification for the 2025 Academy Awards® in their respective categories and $5,000 in cash awards.

“With a record number of 5,130 short film submissions, and only 206 shorts selected for the festival, it is a remarkable accomplishment to be recognized as an award winner today,” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Congratulations to all of the award-winning filmmakers whose shorts stood out to our esteemed jury members in a sea of amazing films.”

There were more Hoosier films in the Indy Shorts lineup than ever before with a total of 32 short films from filmmakers with Indiana connections. The Indiana Spotlight Award and the $2,000 cash prize was presented to directors Adam Oppenheim & Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian for their film, “Saving Superman.”

Indy Shorts also introduced a brand new cash award in partnership the TDB Family Foundation. The Executive Director of the TDB Family Foundation, Will Stoller-Lee, attend the ceremony and presented the The Lens of Hope Award and $2,500 cash prize to “Cycling Without Age” (Isaac Seigel-Boettner, United States). The new award also includes a corresponding $2,500 cash prize for a nonprofit associated with the film and was awarded to Cycling Without Age of Greater Indianapolis.

All of the award-winning films are available to watch in the virtual Awards Program. Even though the festival ended on Sunday, July 28, there’s an extended viewing period making it available to stream until Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 PM. This virtual program includes the three Oscar®-qualifying short films and can be purchased here.

The Audience Choice Award Winners were announced on Monday, July 29. The Overall Audience Choice Award and $2,000 cash prize went to “Jane Austen’s Period Drama” by Julia Aks & Steve Pinder (United States). This witty film is set in England in 1813, and follows Miss Estrogenia Talbot who, in the middle of a long-awaited marriage proposal, gets her period. Her suitor, Mr. Dickley, mistakes the blood for an injury, and it soon becomes clear that his expensive education has missed a spot. This short film also won the Indy Shorts Comedy Award and a $1,000 cash prize.

Director Michael Gabriele, who won the Horror Audience Choice Award for “Get Away” in 2023, repeated again this year with “Room Tone” (United States), earning a $500 cash prize. “Room Tone” also won the Horror Award and a $1,000 cash prize.

Director Cindy Lee’s “The Last Ranger” (South Africa, United States) won the Narrative Audience Choice Award along with a $500 cash prize. World Premiere documentary “In The Paint” (United States), directed by Jonathan Cipiti, earned Documentary Audience Choice and $500, and Director Toby Cochran’s “LUKi & the Lights” (United States) garnered the Animated Audience Choice Award.

The Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award and $500 cash prize went to “The Ice Cream Man” by Robert Moniot (United States, The Netherlands). This was the World Premiere of “The Ice Cream Man,” and more than 600 people attended the two sold out screenings at Indy Shorts.

The festival also hosted the World Premiere of Director Ballard C. Boyd’s “Night Session” starring Richard Kind, which took home the Comedy Audience Choice Award and $500. “The Lake in the Sky” (United States) by Caleb Reese Paul pulled in the High School Film Competition Audience Choice Award and a $500 cash prize.

The Audience Choice Award-Winning shorts are available to stream in a virtual program through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 PM which can be purchased here.

Indy Shorts’ esteemed juries and award partners helped to select the 2024 award winners among the festival’s extensive prize categories. Read the Indy Shorts jury member bios here. The full list of the 2024 Indy Shorts International Film Festival Award Winners and Audience Choice Award Winners can be found below and streamed at www.IndyShorts.org.

The 33rd Heartland International Film Festival Powered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, is scheduled for October 10-20, 2024. Screenings will take place at theaters around the Indianapolis area and virtually. The films and tickets will be available on September 19. More details on the Heartland International Film Festival and other Heartland Film programs can be found at www.HeartlandFilm.org.

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Narrative Short

Narrative Grand Prize | $5,000

“Crust” by Jens Kevin Georg (Germany)

Twelve-year-old Fabi has to finally prove himself as part of the family—by getting his first scar.

Jury statement: “‘Crust’ was a collective favorite and a film that reminded us of the excitement of cinema and how a young filmmaker can surprise you in all the best ways. This is a film that demands to seen and we can’t say we’ve seen anything quite like it; David Lynch and David Cronenberg would be proud. We are excited to see what this filmmaker does next!”

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Documentary Short

Documentary Grand Prize | $5,000

“Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way” by Hao Zhou (United States)

Having built a colorful, queer life in Iowa, an aspiring costume designer visits their island homeland, Guam, to make costumes for a children’s theatre and reconnect with their distant parents.

Jury statement: “Through an expansive emotional palette, kinetic editing, and vibrant details, this film beautifully captures costume designer Marc Marcos’ journey to define home for themselves. As with Marc’s costumes, the film is bursting with joy, creativity, and tender care. We are thrilled to present the Documentary Grand Prize to Hao Zhou’s ‘Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way.'”

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Animated Short

Animated Grand Prize | $5,000

“The Brown Dog” by Jamie-James Medina & Nadia Hallgren (United States)

A night watchman (voiced by the late Michael K. Williams) clocks into a lonely security booth, composing endless logs to stay awake. As daylight approaches, he is haunted by a mysterious brown dog.

Jury statement: “By using dark, hypnotic imagery, ‘The Brown Dog’ taps into universal feelings of loneliness while never letting go of the hunt for simple beauty in the world. Michael K. Williams’ voice work reminds us how his instincts as a performer will be deeply missed. Elegant but never emotionally cold, ‘The Brown Dog’ sparks questions of identity, self-worth, and class.”

Pioneering Spirit Award | Katie and Ian Bignell

The Pioneering Spirit Award celebrates an individual in the prime of their career who embodies Heartland Film’s mission – someone whose work has inspired conversation, ignited imagination, and shifted perspectives. Past recipients include, Emmy award-winning and Oscar®-nominated actor, Colman Domingo (2022) and two-time Oscar®-winning director, Ben Proudfoot (2023). Katie and Ian Bignell have been attending the Indy Shorts International Film Festival from the UK since the first year Heartland Film expanded its short films from the Heartland International Film Festival to Indy Shorts in 2018. Katie Bignell founded Festival Formula 10 year ago to help filmmakers navigate the worldwide festival circuit. As festival strategists, this dynamic duo helps increase exposure for filmmakers by guiding them through the complicated festival landscape and getting their films in front of the right audience.

“There’s a lot of perceived secrecy to our industry, but these honorees are here to demystify, to cheerlead, to guide, and are candidly the real deal,” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “We are grateful for their continuous support of our festival and filmmakers from all over the world.”

The Festival Formula Program at Indy Shorts is a collection of shorts curated by Katie and Ian. This program can be viewed virtually here.

Directorial Debut Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Lola” by Grace Hanna (United States)

A 13-year-old science prodigy tries to cure her grandmother’s dementia by traveling inside her mind to save one precious memory they share.

Indiana Spotlight Award | $2,000 Cash Prize

“Saving Superman” by Adam Oppenheim & Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian (United States)

When a local man with autism known as the town hero faces eviction, the community comes together when he needs saving.

Children’s Resilience Short Film Prize, presented by Shine Global | $2,500 Cash Prize

“Unibrow” by Nedda Sarshar (Canada)

An Irani-Canadian girl rethinks her relationship with her heritage and unibrow when she is forced to make friends with the new girl at school.

Shine Global Statement: “We are so pleased to be able to honor ‘Unibrow’ for its heartfelt portrayal of an Irani-Canadian girl navigating her cultural identity and personal insecurities. The film beautifully captures the themes of self-acceptance and the power of friendship as she learns to embrace her heritage while confronting societal beauty standards and her desire to fit in. This inspiring story will resonate with audiences of all ages, encouraging us all to embrace our uniqueness and celebrate our differences.”

Lens of Hope Award, presented by TDB Family Foundation | $5,000 Total Cash Prize

“Cycling Without Age”by Isaac Seigel-Boettner (United States)

John uses his pedal-powered rickshaw to give adventures to people who have lost the ability to get outside themselves. This is a story about the power of feeling wind in your hair, no matter where you are on life’s journey. A cash prize of $2,500 was awarded to the filmmaking team and another $2,500 cash prize was awarded to corresponding nonprofit Cycling Without Age of Greater Indianapolis.

Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Bite” by Jorey Worb (United States, Canada)

A woman who loses her identity to PTSD sets out to regain her identity by overcoming her trauma. Based on the writer-director’s personal experience.

Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award | $1,800 Cash Prize

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter To The World” by Julio Palacio (United States)

In this heartwarming short documentary we are introduced to a remarkable young girl whose spirit and determination defy all expectations. Makayla, a teenage girl, has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter’s potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla’s inner world.

About the Award: The Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award honors longtime Heartland Film friend Jenni Berebitsky, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in March 2009 and passed away in August of 2019.

Regarding the award, Jenni remarked, “It is no easy task to create a piece of art that is both meaningful and entertaining. I am honored to play a role alongside Heartland Film in this award that encourages filmmakers to follow a dream and inspire audiences around the world.”

High School Film Competition Summer White Lynch Memorial Grand Prize Winner | $2,500 Cash Prize

“Sterling” by Gunnar Sizemore (United States)

Sterling follows Clancy, an amateur radio host who decides to play his jazz hero Sterling Hutch’s final recorded single on air. However, Clancy comes to find that what exists on the record isn’t music.

About the Award: Indy Shorts runs the High School Film Competition, presented by founding sponsors Robert and Alison Spoonmore. Launched in 2010, the High School Film Competition encourages tomorrow’s filmmakers to follow their passion and create short films that push their talents, creativity and art to the next level.

Shorts made by talented high school students from around the world compete for the $2,500 Summer White Lynch Memorial Award underwritten by Gary D. and Marlene Cohen.

High School Film Competition Indiana Spotlight Winner | $1,500 Cash Prize

“Purgatown” by Evan Short (United States)

A man washes up on the beach in an abandoned town with no memories to his name. In trying to rediscover his past, he learns about the nature of life and death.

Comedy Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama” by Julia Aks & Steve Pinder (United States)

England, 1813. In the middle of a long-awaited marriage proposal, Miss Estrogenia Talbot gets her period. Her suitor, Mr. Dickley, mistakes the blood for an injury, and it soon becomes clear that his expensive education has missed a spot.

Horror Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Room Tone”by Michael Gabriele (United States)

When a sound guy’s attempt to capture “room tone” is constantly thwarted by the noisy antics of his coworkers, he takes extreme measures to achieve silence.

Overall Audience Choice Award | $2,000 Cash Prize

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama” by Julia Aks & Steve Pinder (United States)

England, 1813. In the middle of a long-awaited marriage proposal, Miss Estrogenia Talbot gets her period. Her suitor, Mr. Dickley, mistakes the blood for an injury, and it soon becomes clear that his expensive education has missed a spot.

Narrative Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“The Last Ranger” by Cindy Lee (South Africa, United States)

hen young Litha is introduced to the magic of a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, they are ambushed by poachers. In the ensuing battle to save the rhinos, Litha discovers a terrible secret.

Documentary Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“In the Paint” by Jonathan Cipiti (United States)

Justin Fatica coaches a boys’ basketball team, impacting the players lives both on and off the court. “In The Paint” shows how a broken world filled with division, racism, and fatherlessness can be restored to fullness and life through mentorship, brotherhood, encouragement, and loving others.

Animated Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“LUKi & the Lights” by Toby Cochran (United States)

LUKi, a charming and upbeat robot known for living life to the fullest, confronts a life-altering diagnosis.

Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“The Ice Cream Man” by Robert Moniot (United States, The Netherlands)

Shortly after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands, a popular Jewish ice cream parlor owner, Ernst Cahn, finds himself targeted by the infamous “Butcher of Lyon,” Klaus Barbie. As his world crumbles, “The Ice Cream Man” faces a terrible choice that will reverberate throughout the country.

Comedy Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“Night Session” by Ballard C. Boyd (United States)

When a burglar unexpectedly runs into a homeowner during a theft, the robbery morphs into a makeshift therapy session, with the burglar helping the homeowner process his impending divorce—while the homeowner still helps to rob his own home.

Horror Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“Room Tone” by Michael Gabriele (United States)

When a sound guy’s attempt to capture “room tone” is constantly thwarted by the noisy antics of his coworkers, he takes extreme measures to achieve silence.

High School Film Competition Audience Choice Award | $500 Cash Prize

“The Lake in the Sky” by Caleb Reese Paul (United States)

An isolated teenager explores the past, his late father, and unstable memory through the use of celluloid on his 16th birthday.

About Heartland Film, Inc.

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that runs the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in October, the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, the Truly Moving Picture Award and other year-round programs. Based in Indianapolis, Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. Over the years, Heartland Film has presented $3.5 million in cash prizes – the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America – presented 200+ studio films with the Truly Moving Picture Award, and showcased more than 2,000 feature and short films, including 10 Oscar®-winning short film titles. MovieMaker Magazine named both the Indy Shorts and Heartland International Film Festival on the top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World list for 2023. The 7th Annual Indy Shorts International Film Festival is running July 23-28, 2024 and the 33rd Heartland International Film Festival is scheduled for October 10-20, 2024. For more information, visit www.HeartlandFilm.org.