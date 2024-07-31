Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Those of us who had high hopes for Horizon Chapter One were disappointed to hear that Chapter 2 had been pulled from theaters due to the under performing at the box office. Well, now, Deadline reports:

In an unprecedented move, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which world premiered in rival festival Cannes in May, will be screened earlier in the day.

Venice’s decision to celebrate Chapter 2 comes just weeks after plans to launch the second installment theatrically August 16 in the U.S. were delayed after a sluggish box office performance for Chapter 1 following its July 4 release.

Says Costner:

“The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter 1 earlier in the day and then the world premiere of Chapter 2 that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision. I’m indebted to [festival artistic director] Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

Said festival director Alberto Barbera:

“This late addition to the lineup of the Venice Film Festival pays a heartfelt and respectful tribute to the visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality.”

When might we get to see it?

I think you have to admire Costner’s ambition. What we see less of today, in film overall but especially on streaming, is a lack of discipline. In the old days we had studio bosses breathing down the necks of creatives to make movies that people will want to see and will like. Three hour movies now, films that should have been given a cleaner edit, land in theaters when they should have. That just hurts the movie. Editing is a necessary part of any creative endeavor. Take it from me. I could use a good editor on stuff I write. I always write too long. Cutting it down is hard. I know. But it also makes for a better experience for viewers. Murder your darlings, as the saying goes.

Either way, I’m glad he made the movie. I hope he and his audience finds value in it and I look forward to Chapter 2.