Nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The awards will be presented in two ceremonies:

News Categories – Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The list of nominees run the gamut of the highest profile news stories over the past year. Nominees for Outstanding Live News Program include The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS), ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis (ABC), ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC), Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN), and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC). In the category of Outstanding Recorded News Program, the nominees include 20/20 (ABC), CBS Sunday Morning (CBS), IMPACT x Nightline (Hulu / ABC News Studios), Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic), The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN).

The complete list of nominees is available on The National Television Academy’s website.

The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

“We are honored to highlight the accomplishments and hard work of these exceptional journalists and documentarians,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS. “NATAS is proud to celebrate their dedication and creativity under increasing and ever-changing

pressures.”

The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.