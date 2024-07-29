Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

HollyShorts OSCAR-qualifying film festival will open on August 8th with a red carpet right on the steps of the Dolby theatre. The festival’s much-anticipated 20th edition is being held from August 8-18, 2024. From over 6000 entries, over 400 films form this year’s anniversary program.

Awards Daily can exclusively reveal the films screening on opening night include ALOK directed by Alex Hedison and executive produced by Jody Foster, this thought-provoking documentary short explores the limitless expression of self. Bella Thorne’s UNSETTLED which shares a story of a young man who is drugged and abducted from a gay club, Blaise Beyhan’s CALL BACK features Danny Lewis played by Levon Hawke, who unwittingly receives an opportunity to star in a huge blockbuster sequel. Kestrin Pantera’s James-Bond style action-comedy DR. NO MEANS NO, Jaren Hayman’s WITH LOVE CHARLIE set in 1951 North Korea is produced by former NBA star Metta World, whilst Rafael Leyva’s FOSTER RANCH is a thought-provoking story that delves into the dissolution of a family during the infamous Roswell, NM incident in 1947.

Nuk Suwanchote’s AN OLD FRIEND shares a story about an imaginary friend whose goal is to bring happiness to his child, Dan Abramovici’s SPACEMAN is voiced by J.K. Simmons, Ken Chang’s SUMMONS is set around two anxiety-ridden strangers who are summoned by the government, Joshua Kissi’s IT TAKES A VILLAGE is set in 1965 Georgia and focuses on a father/son dynamic, MaryElizabeth Ellis’ LAST TO LEAVE starring Malcolm Barrett, Briana Venskus and Ginger Gonzana, Duane Hansen Fernandez’s A PLACE TO FALL DOWN is a poignant film that delves into the life of Jose, who is struggling to cope after losing his wife, Richie Keen’s The Grievance stars Rosie O’Donnell and Kevin Pollak, Blake Winston Rice’s TEA features a lonely guy who get stung by a hornet while rehearsing asking out the girl of his dreams.

Ward Kamel’s IF I DIE IN AMERICA shares a story of a young man fighting for a chance to grieve his husband after his Muslim in-laws demand their son’s body be sent to the Middle-East, Mark Raso’s THE UGLY CHICKENS stars Felicia Day, Jennifer Dale, Mag Ruffman and more, Yann Mounir Demange’s DAMMI stars Academy winner Riz Ahmed, as well as Nadia Hallgren and Jamie-James Medina’s animated short THE BROWN DOG with Steve Buscemi and Michael K. Williams.

Last year, the Academy® granted the festival their 4th OSCAR®-qualifying award for Documentary Short Film, this accolade joined their other three top awards, Best Short Film Grand Prize, Best Short Animation and Best Short Live Action. The winners of these awards will be eligible for consideration for a 2025 Academy® Award.

HollyShorts is devoted to showcasing the best and brightest short films from around the globe, advancing the careers of filmmakers through screenings, networking events, and various panels and forums. The festival showcases the top short films produced in 40 minutes or less.

To view the full list of official selections visit http://www.hollyshorts.com

This year’s hybrid celebration of short films will take place in person, with screenings at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and virtually through the official festival streaming platform, BITPIX.