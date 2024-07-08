Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Paramount did not disappoint with its latest drop of Gladiator II photos. A gllistening Paul Mescal, a ferocious Pedro Pascal and a contemplative Denzel Washington. I can’t wait for this movie.

The premise:

“Several decades after the events of Gladiator (2000), Lucius—the grandson of Rome’s former emperor Marcus Aurelius and son of Lucilla—lives with his wife and child in Numidia. Roman soldiers led by general Marcus Acacius invade, forcing Lucius into slavery. Inspired by the story of Maximus, Lucius resolves to fight as a gladiator while opposing the rule of the young emperors Caracalla and Geta.”