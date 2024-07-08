Paramount did not disappoint with its latest drop of Gladiator II photos. A gllistening Paul Mescal, a ferocious Pedro Pascal and a contemplative Denzel Washington. I can’t wait for this movie.
“Several decades after the events of Gladiator (2000), Lucius—the grandson of Rome’s former emperor Marcus Aurelius and son of Lucilla—lives with his wife and child in Numidia. Roman soldiers led by general Marcus Acacius invade, forcing Lucius into slavery. Inspired by the story of Maximus, Lucius resolves to fight as a gladiator while opposing the rule of the young emperors Caracalla and Geta.”
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott
PRODUCED BY
Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Franzoni
BASED ON CHARACTERS BY
David Franzoni
STORY BY
Peter Craig and David Scarpa
SCREENPLAY BY
David Scarpa
DIRECTED BY
Ridley Scott
STARRING
Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington