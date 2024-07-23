Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

After a strong anniversary edition featuring the likes of Poor Things and Io Capitano, the pressure is back on Venice to put together a worthy program despite the production delays caused by the strikes last fall. Well, judging by the lineup announced today, they did just fine. It would appear that both Hollywood studios and arthouse auteurs alike continue to embrace the Lido as an ideal platform to launch their prized late-year offerings.

Here’s what we can expect at #Venezia81:

Competition

The Room Next Door, dir: Pedro Almodóvar

Campo di Battaglia, dir: Gianni Amelio

Leurs Enfants Après Eux, dir: Ludovic Bouckherma, Zoran Boukherma

The Brutalist, dir: Brady Corbet

The Quiet Son, dir: Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

Vermiglio, dir: Maura Delpero

Sicilian Letters, dir: Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza

Queer, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Love, dir: Dag Johan Haugerud

April, dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Order, dir: Justin Kurzel

Maria, dir: Pablo Larraín

Trois Amies, dir: Emmanuel Mouret

Kill the Jockey, dir: Luis Ortega

Joker: Folie à Deux, dir: Todd Phillips

Babygirl, dir: Halina Reijn

I’m Still Here, dir: Walter Salles

Diva Futura, dir: Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Harvest, dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari

Youth – Homecoming, dir: Wang Bing

Stranger Eyes, dir: Yeo Siew Hua



Out of Competition (Fiction)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dir: Tim Burton – opening film

L’Orto Americano, dir: Pupi Avati – closing film

Il Tempo Che Ci Vuole, dir: Francesca Comencini

Phantosmia, dir: Lav Diaz

Maldoror, dir: Fabrice Du Welz

Broken Rage, dir: Takeshi Kitano

Baby Invasion, dir: Harmony Korine

Cloud, dir: Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Finalement, dir: Claude Lelouch

Wolfs, dir: Jon Watts

Se Posso Permettermi Capitolo II, dir: Marco Bellocchio

Allégorie Citadine, dir: Alice Rohrwacher, JR



Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)

Apocalypse in the Tropics, dir: Petra Costa

Bestiari, Erbari, Lapidari, dir: Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Parenti

Why War, dir: Amos Gitai

2073, dir: Asif Kapadia

One to One: John & Yoko, dir: Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice Edwards

Separated, dir: Errol Morris

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, dir: Göran Hugo Olsson

Russians at War, dir: Anastasia Trofimova

Twst/Things We Said Today, dir: Andrei Ujica

Songs of Slow Burning Earth, dir: Olha Zhurba

Riefenstahl, dir: Andres Veiel



Out of Competition (Series)

Disclaimer, dir: Alfonso Cuaron

The New Years, dir: Rodrigo Sorogoyen Del Amo, Sandra Romero, David Martín De Los Santos

Families Like Ours, dir: Thomas Vinterberg

M: Son of the Century, dir: Joe Wright



Orizzonti

Nonostante, dir: Valerio Mastandrea

Quiet Life, dir: Alexandros Avranas

Mon Inséparable, dir: Anne-Sophie Bailly

Aïcha, dir: Mehdi Barsaoui

Happy Holidays, dir: Scandar Copti

Familia, dir: Francesco Costabile

One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, dir: Murat Firatoglu

Familiar Touch, dir: Sarah Friedland

Marco, dirs: Jon Garano, Aitor Arregi

Carissa, dirs: Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar

Wishing on a Star, dir: Peter Kerekes

Mistress Dispeller, dir: Elizabeth Lo

The New Year that Never Came, dir: Bogdan Muresanu

Pooja, Sir, dir: Deepak Rauniyar

Of Dogs and Men, dir: Dani Rosenberg

Pavements, dir: Alex Ross Perry

Happyend, dir: Neo Sora

L’Attachement, dir: Carine Tardieu

Diciannove, dir: Giovanni Tortorici

Yes, Joker 2 will no doubt be the hot ticket of the festival. But how can you not also be excited for Almodóvar’s English-langue debut starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore? Or Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs adaptation with Daniel Craig? Or how about Walter Salles’ reunion with his Central Station leading lady Fernanda Montenegro and Brady Corbet’s 3.5-hour follow-up to Vox Lux? Can Pablo Larraín direct Angelina Jolie to an Oscar nomination after doing so with Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer)? Can Dea Kulumbegashvili, director of one of the most astonishing debut films of the past decade (Beginning), do it again with her much-anticipated sophomore feature?

Many questions to ponder, and we’ll have answers for you in a month’s time live from the Lido.

The 81st Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28 through Sep. 7. The competition jury is chaired by Isabelle Huppert.