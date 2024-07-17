Check back throughout the day to see more reactions from this year’s nominees!
“Playing Tim Laughlin was the experience of a lifetime, and I will carry him with me always. For this experience to be recognized in this way, and alongside Matt, my ultimate co-pilot, is truly a dream and an honor.
–Jonathan Bailey, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Fellow Travelers
“10s, 10s, 10s across the board. Thank you academy members for recognizing the love and hard work that our amazing cast and crew put into every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And condragulations to our fellow nominees for making this a great year for television.”
–RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominee and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program nominee for RuPaul’s Drag Race
“I am so honored to be acknowledged by the Televsion Academy in this incredible group of women – thank you! The experience of making Ripley was life changing for me, and I’m so happy that it resonated with audiences the way that it has. The show wouldn’t exist without the brilliance of Steve Zaillian and the magnificence of Andrew Scott, the best scene partner anyone could ask for. Grazie Mille!”
–Dakota Fanning, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Ripley
“I am so touched by this nomination. I wholeheartedly share the honor with the stellar cast of Under the Bridge, who brought such deep compassion and unmatched talent to telling Reena Virk’s story. Every beating heart on screen gave so much of themselves to honor her legacy, and I’d especially like to thank Vritika, Archie and Riley, I am so inspired by you all. Thank you to Quinn Shephard, Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for bringing this story to light and being champions of radical empathy. I’m forever grateful to have been brought along for the journey.”
–Lily Gladstone, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Under the Bridge
“Amazing news like a breath of cool air as I’m slogging through this blazing NYC heat to do my matinee of “N/A” — about a 17 block hustle. Lucky, lucky me!”
–Holland Taylor, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Morning Show
“It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”
–Larry David, Outstanding Comedy Series nominee for Curb Your Enthusiasm
“This is a sad day for actors everywhere. See? Anyone can do it!”
–Larry David, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Curb Your Enthusiasm
–Jean Smart, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks
“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman and the full creative team, my partner and producer Luis Balaguer, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and their team at Netflix, and all the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after “Modern Family” I would be able to work on something as special as “Griselda.” I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible honor!”
–Sofia Vergara, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Griselda
“I am very proud of the hard work and integrity of everyone involved in the making of The Crown. I particularly enjoyed revealing the many positive aspects of Prince Phillip’s character that were previously unknown to a global audience. It was a privilege to play him and it is a privilege to be nominated by my peers. Thank you.”
–Jonathan Pryce, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown
–Karen Pittman, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Morning Show
“Whoa! What an honor to be a part of this incredibly special show…thank you to the Television Academy for the nomination for DJ! I’m so excited for my whole Hacks family for their incredible seventeen nominations! Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder…thank you for making every scene a dream. And as always, I’m forever grateful to Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for creating this beautiful character for me to play. BRB, choosing my D’Jewelry for Emmy night.”
–Kaitlin Olson, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks
“Making Hacks with my loved ones is the most fulfilling creative experience of my life. I am deeply honored to share this nomination with every single cast and crew member who makes our show what it is! I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire- I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”
–Hannah Einbinder, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks
“I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team. To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I’m the happiest woman in the universe.”
–Brie Larson, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Lessons in Chemistry
“I am so deeply honored to be nominated for an Emmy. It is difficult to put language to the abundance of emotion I feel right now but foremost in my mind is my deep gratitude. Gratitude to the Television Academy, the incredible Lessons in Chemistry cast and crew that I had the privilege to work alongside, and to every person who ever told me to keep going. Thank you.”
–Aja Naomi King, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Lessons in Chemistry
“I am deeply honored to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for my role as Kashigi Yabushige in “Shōgun.” I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to FX, creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Hiroyuki Sanada, and the entire team for their unwavering support and vision. I am incredibly appreciative of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this project to life. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort, and I am truly grateful.”
–Tadanobu Asano, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Shōgun
–Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter, producers of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Red, White & Royal Blue
“I’m incredibly happy that Red, White, and Royal Blue has been nominated for an Emmy today. It reflects the hard work and talents of so many people who helped bring it to life. The film was made with love and I’m very grateful for all the love it has received in response.”
–Matthew López, director of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Red, White & Royal Blue
“In order to pull this season off, it meant everyone — from the greatest actress ever to the greatest propmaster swaddling each one of our Pickwick Triplets — bringing the most of their love, talent and ensemble spirit. I watched it up close in amazement and today I’m out of my mind thrilled and grateful the Academy has seen them too, and honored so many of our cast and team of artists and collaborators in NY and LA that made our magical third season sing so unforgettably.”
–John Hoffman, Outstanding Comedy Series nominee for Only Murders in the Building
“Thank you to the Television Academy for this great honor.. I’m thrilled to be included in a category among such inspiring Costume Designers. This is my first nomination and I couldn’t think of a better project than “Shogun” to be nominated for. I share this with my crew, the hundreds of incredible artists in Vancouver and around the world who have supported me in creating thousands of costumes. The rich storytelling set in the Sengoku period, the uniqueness of the Japanese aesthetic and the complexity of all the characters have allowed me to design costumes I never thought possible. I’m so grateful to Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”
–Carlos Rosario, Outstanding Period Costumes nominee for Shōgun
“I think I speak for the entire Marvel Animation and X-Men ’97 team when I say we are honored to be nominated for Outstanding Animated Program. Everyone involved with this series is a fan of the original X-Men: The Animated Series and working alongside the creative talent from that show to bring these iconic characters to a new audience was a dream come true.”
–Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer of Outstanding Animated Program nominee, X-Men ’97
“We are humbled by this recognition.
With every project, you aim to make an impact. It has been deeply rewarding working with the brave contributors who participated in Quiet on Set and witnessing how their testimony inspired empathy, empowered others to come forward, and launched calls to better protect children across the industry.
We extend our sincerest gratitude to the voting academy for recognizing this series, and a deep thanks to our team, contributors, and the millions of viewers that have met this work with both passion and compassion.”
–Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction Series nominee for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
“I am still amazed by what we accomplished in 1985 and I’m even more amazed after receiving an Emmy nomination for “The Greatest Night In Pop.” It has been an absolute joy to be able to bring this moment in history to life alongside Netflix. A big thank you and congratulations to all of the artists and participants for making “We Are The World” happen, and thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing our documentary.”
–Lionel Richie, Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction Special nominee for The Greatest Night in Pop
“We are incredibly honored and genuinely humbled by the Emmy nominations for ‘The Greatest Night in Pop.’ This recognition belongs to our amazing team, whose artistry and hard work made this film a reality. We are deeply grateful to the audiences worldwide for their heartfelt support and enthusiasm since the film’s release. A special thank you to the artists behind ‘We Are the World,’ whose message of unity and hope continues to inspire us every day.”
—Bao Nguyen, Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction Special nominee for The Greatest Night in Pop
“It’s a real honour for me and the whole creative team for BECKHAM to be recognised by the TV Academy. Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story.”
–David Beckham, subject of Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction Series nominee, Beckham
“For 11 seasons Evolution Media has produced Vanderpump Rules. Since we first premiered the show on Bravo in 2013, we have seen the popularity of the show grow as fans continue to follow the stories of our cast’s lives unfold. Today, we are honored that the members of the Television Academy have recognized our dedicated cast and crew with a nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.”
–Lucilla D’Agostino, head of Evolution Media (an Amazon MGM Studios Company), on Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Vanderpump Rules
“We are thrilled and honored to be nominated by Faithful members of the Television Academy for this award. Making this murder mystery wouldn’t have been possible without the entire crew who work tirelessly to bring The Traitors world to life. We are beyond grateful to our castle’s king, Alan Cumming and the Season 2 cast. They absolutely killed it… and each other, in ways that not even we could imagine. In The Traitors, voting ends with a brutal banishment, thank you to the Academy for making this one end with a nomination instead.”
–Mike Cotton, Sam Rees Jones, Toni Ireland & Stephen Lambert on their nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominee, The Traitors
“On behalf of Media Res, I am thrilled and humbled that THE MORNING SHOW has received this recognition (and so many others today) alongside a group of exceptional drama series. Thank you to the Academy and Apple TV+, and our incredible partners in crime, Jennifer, Reese, Mimi and Charlotte, and our brilliant cast and crew who have brought this show to life for the past 3 seasons – it has been the most amazing creative journey working alongside them, one I could not be more excited to continue.”
–Michael Ellenberg, Executive Producer of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, The Morning Show
“Thank you Television Academy. It means so much to be recognized alongside such brilliant filmmakers. I love making documentaries, and making this documentary was particularly an incredible experience…
I want to thank David and Victoria for inviting me into their lives and showing the world how interesting, funny, loving, and dynamic they are. As a Liverpool fan, I never imagined I’d be directing a series on a Manchester United legend. But Beckham is more than a footballer, he is an icon and transcends the football world; he remains at the center of our celebrity culture. Finally, special shoutout and congrats to the dream team behind this series: Michael Harte, John Battsek, Billy Shepherd, Nicola Howson and all our amazing composers, mixers and camera crew. And to The Beckhams!”
–Fisher Stevens, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program nominee for Beckham
–Nikki Glaser, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominee and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming nominee for Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die “The stories that we tell each week remind us two things: first, that—despite our apparent differences—at the level of the genome, we are all fundamentally related, and second that the greatness of America is a result of the fact that we are a nation of immigrants, both willing and unwilling! I am thrilled that FINDING YOU ROOTS was nominated for an Emmy Award. It is incredible to find such success in our 10th season. Our team works incredibly hard to bring these stories to life and this recognition means the world to us all.”
–Henry Louis Gates Jr., Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
“6 Emmy nominations?! I am completely blown away and honored. Thank you to the Television Academy, FX, my Co-Chairman, the entire Welcome to Wrexham crew, and to the people of Wrexham… You are family. None of this is possible without all of you.
Cymru am byth!”
–Rob McElhenney, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Welcome to Wrexham
“WOW… this is unreal and wonderfully surreal and I am so happy, excited and very proud of OUR collective show and everyone who works tirelessly to make Top Chef so successful! I’m celebrating all of us!”
–Kristen Kish, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program nominee for Top Chef
—Mary Lou Belli, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for The Ms. Pat Show