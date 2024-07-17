Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Check back throughout the day to see more reactions from this year’s nominees!

“Playing Tim Laughlin was the experience of a lifetime, and I will carry him with me always. For this experience to be recognized in this way, and alongside Matt, my ultimate co-pilot, is truly a dream and an honor.

It is not lost on me that this sort of recognition is rare. I’ve grown up savouring the minimal queer television and film on offer whilst battling problematic media and societal criticism of queer life. I have loved so many celebrated dramatic performances of gay characters but for Matt and I to be nominated together as gay actors feels like the sort of progress that would have made the world an easier place to grow up in. For that I am grateful and so unbelievably proud. Thank you to the TV Academy for this opportunity.

I share this with Ron, Matt, Noah, Jelani, Allison, the entire Fellow Travelers family. And of course, with Tim and all the other angels who fought before us.”

–Jonathan Bailey, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Fellow Travelers

“10s, 10s, 10s across the board. Thank you academy members for recognizing the love and hard work that our amazing cast and crew put into every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And condragulations to our fellow nominees for making this a great year for television.”

–RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominee and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program nominee for RuPaul’s Drag Race “I am so honored to be acknowledged by the Televsion Academy in this incredible group of women – thank you! The experience of making Ripley was life changing for me, and I’m so happy that it resonated with audiences the way that it has. The show wouldn’t exist without the brilliance of Steve Zaillian and the magnificence of Andrew Scott, the best scene partner anyone could ask for. Grazie Mille!”

–Dakota Fanning, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Ripley

“I am so touched by this nomination. I wholeheartedly share the honor with the stellar cast of Under the Bridge, who brought such deep compassion and unmatched talent to telling Reena Virk’s story. Every beating heart on screen gave so much of themselves to honor her legacy, and I’d especially like to thank Vritika, Archie and Riley, I am so inspired by you all. Thank you to Quinn Shephard, Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for bringing this story to light and being champions of radical empathy. I’m forever grateful to have been brought along for the journey.”

–Lily Gladstone, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Under the Bridge

“Amazing news like a breath of cool air as I’m slogging through this blazing NYC heat to do my matinee of “N/A” — about a 17 block hustle. Lucky, lucky me!”

–Holland Taylor, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Morning Show

“It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”

–Larry David, Outstanding Comedy Series nominee for Curb Your Enthusiasm

“This is a sad day for actors everywhere. See? Anyone can do it!”

–Larry David, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Curb Your Enthusiasm

“I couldn’t be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us! #EmmyNoms”

–Jean Smart, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks

“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman and the full creative team, my partner and producer Luis Balaguer, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and their team at Netflix, and all the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after “Modern Family” I would be able to work on something as special as “Griselda.” I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible honor!”

–Sofia Vergara, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Griselda

“I am very proud of the hard work and integrity of everyone involved in the making of The Crown. I particularly enjoyed revealing the many positive aspects of Prince Phillip’s character that were previously unknown to a global audience. It was a privilege to play him and it is a privilege to be nominated by my peers. Thank you.”

–Jonathan Pryce, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown



–Karen Pittman, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Morning Show

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by this moment. I’m proud to be nominated alongside so many on the show, fellow actors, directors and artists. And I’m so proud of our show’s nomination, as well.” “Whoa! What an honor to be a part of this incredibly special show…thank you to the Television Academy for the nomination for DJ! I’m so excited for my whole Hacks family for their incredible seventeen nominations! Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder…thank you for making every scene a dream. And as always, I’m forever grateful to Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for creating this beautiful character for me to play. BRB, choosing my D’Jewelry for Emmy night.”

–Kaitlin Olson, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks

“Making Hacks with my loved ones is the most fulfilling creative experience of my life. I am deeply honored to share this nomination with every single cast and crew member who makes our show what it is! I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire- I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”

–Hannah Einbinder, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks

“I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team. To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I’m the happiest woman in the universe.”

–Brie Larson, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Lessons in Chemistry

“I am so deeply honored to be nominated for an Emmy. It is difficult to put language to the abundance of emotion I feel right now but foremost in my mind is my deep gratitude. Gratitude to the Television Academy, the incredible Lessons in Chemistry cast and crew that I had the privilege to work alongside, and to every person who ever told me to keep going. Thank you.”

–Aja Naomi King, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Lessons in Chemistry

“I am deeply honored to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for my role as Kashigi Yabushige in “Shōgun.” I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to FX, creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Hiroyuki Sanada, and the entire team for their unwavering support and vision. I am incredibly appreciative of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this project to life. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort, and I am truly grateful.”

–Tadanobu Asano, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Shōgun

“We are so honored. We share this with Jen, Courtenay, Julie, Sue, Brianna and all the wonderful people at Amazon who have been so supportive. Casey McQuiston wrote a joyful, wonderful book that captured the imagination of readers everywhere. We were honored to be trusted to turn it into a film and are so grateful to Matthew Lopez and our cast and crew, especially Nick Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, for this wonderful ride. Bringing hope and love into the world always feels worthwhile and we are most grateful to the fans for loving this film.”

–Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter, producers of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Red, White & Royal Blue