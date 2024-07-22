Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Writer/director Derek Magyar’s live-action short RIVER OF GRASS set in the 1970’s Florida Everglades shares the story of a young veteran suffering from PTSD, who returns home to his drug smuggling family. His efforts to prove himself collide with his brothers’ criminal affairs, triggering his erratic behaviour. This thrilling short will receive its US premiere at HollyShorts.

Derek Magyar’s directorial debut feature FLYING LESSONS starred Academy Award nominee Hal Holbrook, Maggie Grace, Jonathan Tucker and Academy Award winner Christine Lathi. He has also directed numerous shorts and music videos. Magyar has starred in such films as BOY CULTURE, TRAIN and NO ONE LIVES alongside the hit TV shows CSI, CRIMINAL MINDS, STAR TREK, MAJOR CRIMES and THE WATCHMEN.

Chad Christopher Kline co-wrote this incredible story and grew up in the Everglades, his background influenced much of the action in the story and his family story inspired the film. Also part of this incredible writing team is Jon Bloch, whose credits include Waiting Game and Useless Humans. Artios award winner, casting director and co-producer Amanda Lenker Doyle and her short PLEASE HOLD received an Academy Award nomination. Joachim Gautier joins this powerhouse of producers. The stunning cinematography was created by Andrew Baris.

The cast includes Starring Derek Magyar (Criminal Minds, Star Trek), Victor Webster (Motherland: Fort Salam), Darren Darnborough (Abruptio, True Blood), Marceline Hugot (The Messenger), Dylan McTee (Roswell, New Mexico), Madeleine Coghlan (Mira Mira, The Rookie) and Chad Christopher (Grey’s Anatomy, Jericho)