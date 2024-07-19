Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Inspired by a true story and personal, Maia Scalia’s directorial debut HIS MOTHER takes the viewer through a gripping and terrifying journey as a mother races to stop her son from doing the unthinkable. This riveting short highlights the complexities of being a mother of a child who commits a violent crime and broadens the ongoing dialogue around mental health and gun violence by offering a perspective that is so often silenced in social dialogue. The film will screen at the upcoming Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival and Flickers’ Rhode Island. Executive producer/editor Pietro Scalia has been nominated for four Academy Awards, and won Oscars for JFK and BLACK HAWK DOWN.

Maia is an Italian-American filmmaker and actress based in New York City. She grew up between London and Los Angeles before receiving her B.F.A. at NYU Tisch School of The Arts. You can find her in supporting roles in Sony Marvel’s MORBIUS (2022), Phyllis Nagy’s directorial debut CALL JANE (2022) starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver and the upcoming Starz series THREE WOMEN. In 2020, she wrote three episodes for Sam Raimi’s Quibi series FIFTY STATES OF FRIGHT titled “Knoxville Girl” inspired by the murder ballad and her family’s Appalachian roots. Executive producer Eileen Kelly is an American social media star, sex educator, producer and mental health advocate. She has been called the Dr. Ruth of the 21st century by The New York Times. She hosts the popular podcast GOING MENTAL for which she was nominated for a 2018 Shorty Award at the 10th annual Shorty Awards.

Producer Ani Schroeter has produced countless short films, music videos and campaigns as well as 1st Assistant Directed the film GIANTS BEING LONELY which was nominated for the Orizzonti Competition at the 2019 Venice Biennale. Ani co-produced the short film WIGGLE ROOM, which premiered at Sundance 2021.

Re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell has 20 Academy Award nominations to his name, winning once for HACKSAW RIDGE.

Bethany Anne Lind gives a captivating performance as the mother Julie. She is best known as Grace Young in OZARK, Sandra in STRANGER THINGS and played the lead in the film BLOOD ON HER NAME.

HIS MOTHER will screen at the prestigious 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival in August.