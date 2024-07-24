Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I’ve been impressed with the efforts by the Conservative entertainment site, the Daily Wire, to build outside the system of Hollywood. I’ve always thought this was the best way forward since there was zero chance Hollywood was going to change. They rep a singular point of view, and are married to the Democratic Party at this point. We’re seeing an alignment of power consolidated on one unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The closest you get to this was the 1950s after World War II when Hollywood believed it had a patriotic duty to defend the United States military and government. That spread to culture and eventually, to the Cold War. We’re living through something similar.

And just as a counterculture revolution was necessary back then, so too do we need one now. And the good news is, we have one. The Daily Wire is, at least so far, among the the very few entertainment sites that are challenging the dominance by the Left on entertainment. So far, they’ve shown their movies on the Daily Wire exclusively. Now, they’re making in-roads into movie theaters. They helped distribute The Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot (which earned $11 mil so far). And now, the second Matt Walsh documentary, Am I a Racist, will also open in theaters.

The good news is that people can go see it and not have their behavior tracked online. No one will even know if you buy a ticket. I do not know whether it’s funny or not. I do know that Hollywood should have tackled this subject by now, but it is verboten, like too many other subjects. Anyway, here is the trailer and the press release to follow (comments turned off for this post).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) — For the first time, a Daily Wire original film is coming to the silver screen. The media company announced today that its first theatrical release for an in-house production will be an explosive new documentary led by firebrand Matt Walsh called AM I RACIST? The Daily Wire dropped the official trailer, which reveals Walsh attending workshops on anti-racism, crashing closed-door intellectual dinner parties, and conducting sit-down interviews with “experts” – including some of the biggest names in the “antiracism” movement – all while playing the role of a bumbling, zealous DEI trainee.

Since the BLM riots of 2020, corporate America, the education system, legacy media, and the Democratic Party have all been on a mission to convince the majority of Americans that America itself is fundamentally racist. Enter AM I RACIST? – not just a documentary but a social experiment where famed provocateur Matt Walsh hilariously entertains the idea that all of these institutions might be right. Matt dives headfirst into their world, taking DEI courses and chatting with the experts – including the queen of antiracists, Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility – putting their advice and logic to the ultimate test.

AM I RACIST? is a Digital Astronaut production of a Justin Folk film. It is produced by Charlotte Roland, Brian Hoffman, Matt Walsh, and Justin Folk, who also directs. Sean Hampton and Benyam Capel serve as co-producers, with Dallas Sonnier, Jeremy Boreing, Caleb Robinson, and Ben Shapiro executive producing. The film will hit theaters on September 13. The official poster and trailer for the are available now.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate film for The Daily Wire’s first original theatrical release than AM I RACIST?,” said Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. “What is a Woman? changed the national conversation on radical gender theory, effectively killing the issue, and DEI is the next pillar of the woke mind virus that’s about to topple. DEI culture is one of the most toxic plagues in American life and Matt Walsh and Justin Folk have masterfully and hilariously exposed it in this movie. We want the film to reach every corner of America, not just The Daily Wire’s core audience or political conservatives, and I truly believe with a nationwide theatrical release this film has the power to be the final nail in the coffin of the DEI and the so-called ‘antiracism’ movements.”

AM I RACIST? is Walsh’s second original documentary for The Daily Wire, expanding on his filmmaking repertoire and teaming up again with Producer/Director Justin Folk. His explosive hit What Is A Woman?, which uncovered intellectual dishonesty at the heart of the radical gender theory movement, dominated headlines upon its release in 2022, and again in 2023 when it garnered nearly 200 million streaming views on X (formerly Twitter) after Elon Musk intervened when his Twitter staff attempted to censor the film.

Distribution for the film will be handled by SDG Releasing.