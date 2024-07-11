Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Beautiful, complicated Shelley Duval has left us at the age of 75. May she rest in peace. In my opinion, Duvall instantly made Stephen King’s The Shining a better story. Just one performance changed everything. In the book, the character is written as a solid, confident, feminist woman. In the movie, Duvall’s fragility up against a great evil is what makes the ending so thrilling to watch. Everything is against her and yet, she manages to outwit, outsmart and outplay Jack Nicholson, with the help of a clever son, Danny.

The book is great too, just in a different way. It isn’t just Nicholson’s hilarious, iconic performance that makes it great, though. It’s Duvall, I think, who is responsible for the film’s lasting legacy. I’ll leave the formal obit to David Phillips, but just to say. She deserves a good, long rest.

One year ago, the Grim Life Collective found the reclusive and elusive Shelley Duvall and interviewed her. It was a fairly dire situation but it was deeply moving at the same time because she connected with two of her most devoted fans. I watched it last year and cried. On the one hand, people said it was exploitative. On the other hand, it was nice to see her.