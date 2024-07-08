Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This looks like a very cool documentary.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ross Kauffman (Born Into Brothels), Wild Wild Space focuses on the intense rivalry between two visionaries and founders of contesting rocket companies, Chris Kemp and Peter Beck.

Above us in the heavens, an intergalactic land grab is unfolding. It’s a fast-paced and high-stakes race in which rockets and satellites are taking over low earth orbit to gain control over our planet. Kauffman follows the rollercoaster journey of tech startups vying for a piece of this unchartered territory. From exhilarating triumphs to gut-wrenching setbacks, we witness the fierce competition to seize humanity’s next great frontier. But beneath the shiny veneer of progress is the dark side of capitalism’s insatiable appetite for profit.

Wild Wild Space premieres July 17 on MAX.