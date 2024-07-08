Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Left writ large has invested so much in apps like Twitter that are plugged into traditional online media (yes, the internet is that old) that it’s missing out on the major artery for pop culture in 2024—TikTok.

As far as I can tell, Hollywood is way behind the curve here, and I am curious to know how they’ll catch up. One of the reasons Barbenheimer was such a box office sensation was that it became a TikTok phenomenon. Celebrities haven’t figured out that it will be harder to maintain their status if they don’t live on TikTok now. The next generations aren’t going to be sitting around watching entertainment television or reading the trades. Old school publicity isn’t really working. It’s way past time to take it to the next level.

I first realized this during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. We were all on Tik Tok watching it unfold. We became active participants in it. We were making videos, offering commentary and eventually helped move the needle in defense of Depp, who became a Tik Tok sensation.

The same can be said for the rise of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End, Travis Kelce. I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t lived it. Like so many on TikTok, I was sucked into the world of Taylor Swift because of the clips from her Eras tour flooding the app. They came from everywhere. First in the United States and then all over the world. They’ll be going on until November.

The real-life drama that played out was quite a thing to see. It wasn’t until I watched TikTok and Taylor Swift fall in love with Kelce that I realized how Hollywood doesn’t make movies like that anymore. We never get the princess being rescued by the prince. We get the girl boss who rescues the guy, the weaker man. We saw this most recently in The Fall Guy, where Emily Blunt’s character is the director of the movie, and Ryan Gosling is a lowly stuntman. There was nothing romantic or fun about it. It was, as usual, a slog.

Real life doesn’t have activists or social justice hall monitors making sure all are incompliance. It doesn’t have “sensitivity readers” or “intimacy coordinators.” It’s just the truth. The Depp trial would never be a movie in Hollywood because they’d never cast the Me Too victim as the villain. The Swift/Kelce love story probably wouldn’t make it past the pitch meeting (though it is apparently a movie coming to the Hallmark network).

It seems to me that Hollywood continually gives people what they should want instead of what they do want. What do they want? Masculine men, beautiful women, love stories, true crime, and thrillers.

And yes, it’s true that Fly Me to the Moon, a romantic comedy, is dropping next week:

But it’s quite what I was thinking about, although that looks like a fun watch for different reasons. It seeks to be more clever and funny and interesting and feminist as opposed to swoon-worthy romance. But of course, there’s room for both. What so many experienced at once over the past week was something we really don’t see much of lately.

We all saw Swift and Kelce kiss at the Super Bowl. The ratings were sky-high; 150 million people watched. Memo to Hollywood: what are you guys doing with yourselves that you can’t figure out this most essential way to draw eyeballs? ROMANCE. But not girl boss romance. Not some kind of MESSAGE wrapped up in a rom com. It’s the easiest story in the world. Every movie from The Philadelphia Story to Pretty Woman, we’ve seen the same kind of thing play out: a complicated woman is rescued by the love of her life.

I wasn’t a Swiftie before the phenom began (though Clarence Moye is a devotee), but eventually, I caught the bug. Swift’s heartbreak and life experience are poured into her lyrics, which are very personal and specific. Her fans know her disappointments and the terrible men in her life, and that’s why the Kelce relationship hit them so hard. It might seem silly to you. I bring it up only to point out how Hollywood has, more or less, abandoned its audience by chasing ideology rather than telling good stories like this, which are obviously still necessary.

As we were all watching Taylor Swift’s world tour, we saw clips of Travis Kelce showing up. Then we began to get clips of Taylor Swift singing to Travis Kelce. We saw endless clips of him dancing at her concerts – her biggest fan. Then, on night 3 in London, he appeared on stage with her to help revive her from a broken heart so she could go on with the show. It caused a culture quake on TikTok. It was the bit heard round the world as millions of women swooned at once. Screamed. Cried. And lost their minds. Endless videos began appearing on TikTok about the symbolism of Kelce’s appearance. How he carried her, how she blew a kiss at him. It was legendary.

The second big thing that happened was on night 3 in Amsterdam, Kelce’s last few moments with Swift before he has to go back to the states to train, she used her acoustic set to mash up three songs together as a love melody right to Travis. So now, the Swifties are beside themselves. She must be engaged, they concluded. Everyone was crying and deeply moved by the moment. Even Travis Kelce!

The one thing I hope doesn’t happen is that the Democrats suck Taylor Swift into their campaign and force her to take a side. It’s so much better than everyone gets to enjoy in this moment without having to deal with the usual hatred and division we find everywhere else.

Here are some glimpses of the Swift/Kelce phenom.

Taylor Swift has done movies in the past and is directing one, but this is really the time to make her the movie star she hasn’t quite become, at least to help save the box office.