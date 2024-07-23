Variety, and All of Hollywood, Take a Side in Support of Kamala Harris

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This will be the dirtiest election in my lifetime. That much I know for sure. Watching the Democrat machine whir to life the minute Kamala Harris was selected and installed as the candidate for the presidency after Joe Biden suffered a medical emergency — and for days, he was absent in leadership. We have yet to hear from him. We did not see him. Harris bloomed in an instant. She was everything, everywhere, all of the time, the minute she was anointed.

Before you get upset that I’m writing about politics again, keep in mind that there is no dividing line between politics and Hollywood. They have merged to become one organism. In recent weeks, Hollywood has been casting its production of Election 2024. Hollywood is the Democratic Party now.

George Clooney was the first to pen an op-ed saying Joe Biden had to step down. Aaron Sorkin suggested Mitt Romney, you know, the pro-choice guy? He did this three weeks after raising millions for Biden at a fundraiser. However, after the debate between Biden and Trump, Fredo had to be pushed out. So, it was then up to Hollywood to make this happen. Clooney would never have suggested Kamala Harris be selected. Boy, was he naive, huh?

Apparently, Jeffrey Katzenberg was all but running Biden’s campaign for him. He was up close and personal with him, along with all of the other Democrats, like Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. The problem wasn’t that Joe Biden was old or in cognitive decline (many of us have been noticing this for years); it was that the public noticed. Fifty million people watched that debate, and there has never been a more catastrophic debate for any candidate that I’ve ever seen.

Suddenly, the deep pockets that flooded the Democratic Party with millions were in a pickle. Not one more dime, they threatened, unless Joe Biden is out. It was touch and go for a while. Joe Biden didn’t want to leave. He felt he earned the votes fairly and squarely, and this needed to be corrected. He should have the right to at least try for a second term.

Oh, but he has no idea that people with this power are not going to have wasted hundreds of millions to get Trump out in 2020, only to see him return in 2024. Joe had to go. What a great story all of this is. It will never be told, not in any truthful way. It can’t be. Hollywood is in bed with the Democrats, and they have no choice but to keep the illusion spinning. Think: the Wizard of Oz.

Bari Weiss at the Free Press has a really great piece about the grand deception we all just lived through that no one in the mainstream press will write about. It’s like living in the Soviet-Union on the Left. A climate of fear, a culture of conformity.

The minute Joe Biden was pushed out, via a sad statement of a fallen man, Kamala Harris rose like Eve to Biden’s Margo. But of course, Harris did not really win the people’s votes. The delegates gave her their votes. No other Democrats would dare challenge her, but they’re going to pretend like it’s an open, fair convention (it won’t be). Harris’ numbers might start to drop, and then her goose may be cooked. If she’s trailing Trump by 5 or 10 points heading into August, well, they might suddenly decide an open primary is better.

Lucky for her, she has the entire Hollywood empire and the media industrial complex backing her up. Dozens of stories magically appeared at the New York Times. The entire social media hive mind on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram turned her into a religious figure almost overnight. It was All Hail Queen Kamala. And it still is.

But now, the Kamala Harris presidency is a must-have for all of Hollywood. And now, the Right are rising up to call her a “diversity hire.” That brought out Clayton Davis of Variety, who has penned this ope-ed:

The DEI push is a reality of life on the Left. And even on the Right. But it’s a slippery slope. It has hit the Oscar race, too, such that people are seen as not deserving their awards if they are people of color who beat other actors. I pushed for years and years for more Black artists and women to be recognized, but never in all that time did I ever say it was “just because” they were not white. After the Great Awokening of 2020, though, the merit part of it seemed to matter less than the history-making part of it.

The problem is that the wrong people get the boost from it. The “white saviors” at the top who need to meet the quotas or appear more diverse and equitable (because it’s mandated across all of Hollywood) are the ones it ultimately benefits. When you see a film with diverse casting, each character represents just one thing. That’s the “gay one,” that’s the “transgender one.” That’s the “Hispanic one.” Nothing else matters about them except that they meet the quota to make the filmmakers seem more diverse.

Kamala Harris ran for president in 2020. The media and Hollywood elevated her, boosted her, and celebrated her, only to find she bombed spectacularly in the primary in her home state of California, forcing her to drop out. Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren came in first. When Biden secured the nomination, he vowed to appoint “a Black woman.” But law professor Laurence Tribe and 100 others signed a letter urging him not to choose someone for “cosmetic reasons.” Two days later, he would then backtrack and apologize.

More than 100 liberal activists, leaders and celebrities signed a letter urging Joe Biden to select Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate, intensifying pressure on the presumptive Democratic nominee from the left as he faces competing demands to pick a black woman.

The letter portrays Warren (D-Mass.) as the best prepared prospect to serve as president and one uniquely capable of helping Biden politically in the November election. It asserts that he is “already strong” among nonwhite voters but could use help winning over disaffected voters who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the primary — even as some of them have soured on Warren.

Biden’s statement diminished any “Black woman” he would ultimately choose because he made it about her identity, above all. Whether you think Kamala Harris is qualified or that she did a good job as Vice President, there is no denying that her approval ratings are very low. So, it seems odd that the candidate for president that they chose would be one with those numbers. It seems odd. Then again, she’s running against Donald Trump, whose approval ratings are also low.

It doesn’t mean that every person of color who is hired is a “DEI hire,” but it does mean it’s twice as hard for people of color to earn proper recognition for their accomplishments. For years, I have complained about women directors: that they should not be awarded if their work isn’t good enough just to make history.

I have no idea how Kamala Harris will do in the election, but I know Hollywood has decided once again to take a side. It’s not possible to separate the election from the industry. Several movies will be out this year that reflect their own point of view, like The Apprentice and Megalopolis, and in so doing, they are essentially telling the other half of the country: we don’t want you to watch our movies. We want you to refrain from eating in our restaurants. We want you to refrain from shopping in our stores or sharing social media with us. We want you OUT of OUR COUNTRY.

Harris must win the election first and then prove she can do the job. She is, however, the Hollywood movie president. So why not in real life too?