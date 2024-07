Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We return after a brief hiatus to review the 2024 Emmy nominees for one of our favorite categories: Main Title Design. This year’s nominated crop includes 3 Body Problem, Fallout, Lessons in Chemistry, Palm Royale, Shōgun, and Silo.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Click here to listen!

Here are the nominated main titles:

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)