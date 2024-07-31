Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Ordinarily, this would be on my Substack, but the people who need to hear it aren’t people who read my Substack. So it will have to land here. “Talk about movies,” you say. Well, I certainly would have if politics hadn’t kept getting in the way.

I will admit that some days I forget what the Left is now, and I assume that we still live in a country with a culture that supports free expression. But we do not live in such a country, not with the Left dominating culture. Everyone is potentially a thought criminal or some baddie.

Francis Ford Coppola is the latest to be raked over the coals for footage of him kissing some extras (on the cheek) while filming megalopolis. These accusations have now been debunked, per The Wrap:

Menz’s entire statement reads, “A video involving me has been released with a misleading headline. None of the claims about @francisfordcoppola are true; it was an honor to work with such a legend. This video was taken on a CLOSED set that prohibited cell phones specifically for the safety of the actors. I am disgusted by these allegations & hope everybody will see the truth for what it is.”

But this isn’t a culture that believes in forgiveness or redemption. It is once accused, forever guilty. It is:

Or this:

The difference is that we don’t have artists smart enough or brave enough to write those kinds of stories. We don’t even have satirists. We have “good Puritans” who have found religion after breaking free from it in the 1960s. Comedy has been mostly destroyed within the industry. If anyone still thinks John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, or Jon Stewart are funny, well, I don’t know what to tell you. They are pure propaganda delivery devices for the Democrats, not unlike what Hollywood has become. That’s just how it is. They’ve taken a side against half the country they have dehumanized as “racists.” They genuinely believe this because for the past decade or so, maybe longer, we’ve been living with a new “red scare” — call it a “racist scare.”

It isn’t just around racism. It is also around sex criminals – people who have supposedly said something or made a pass at someone or kissed someone, or genuinely assaulted them (although that’s rare). There is no such thing as forgiveness. It is once accused, forever guilty. You did not do anything. You ARE that thing. You ARE a racist. You ARE a rapist. You ARE a transphobe.

Our culture has been swallowed up by the idea that our skin color measures our worth, our gender identity, or whether or not we are “good allies.” It’s hilarious to me because no one will lampoon these people, joke about them, or write a script about them. We’re just stuck with this for the foreseeable future. No one has the desire nor the nerve to break from it because what defines status now is whether or not you are perceived as a “good” person.

But it’s complete and total insanity and any honest person knows it. The trouble is, there are few honest people.

So, when I saw their “white women for Kamala Harris” and “white men for Kamala Harris” I could not help but note the irony and hilarity of a whites-only fundraiser. Of course, they are making more of them to deflect from what they’ve done. I’ve now seen Deadheads for Harris; there’s some other thing where they are grouped by ethnicity. If there’s not already, I imagine there will be a “trans for Harris” fundraiser soon.

So I made the joke of ‘white power’ because that’s what it was. It was white power dressed up as allyship, and I thought it was funny. I went about my business thinking no one will care what I say since they never do. But then I started hearing from people. I heard from my good friend Ryan. I even heard from Jeff Wells, someone who has been called a “racist,” among other things. They were asking for clarification because they could not imagine I wouldn’t have been joking. Or they don’t know the internet or the scolds that rule the internet and how they are out for the total destruction of anyone who dissents.

So then I thought, here we go. It’s my turn again to be called a witch. I’m writing this here now to say: yes, I was joking. Of course I was joking. I wasn’t the only one. Some of the jokes were ugly and cruel. But my joke was simply noting the irony of how the Woketopia came full circle.

To put it another way – Segregation is back in!

The “white women for Kamala” contained this really valuable piece of advice for you:

The White Men one was sad too. Why did it have to be “white men”? They feel guilty for being white and for having privilege. One way to absolve themselves of their sins is to obey the woke religion.

Only today’s Left would create “whites only” spaces and think it’s somehow progressive. Not only did I joke about it but I was grateful that lots of other people were too.

There are Blacks for Trump, women for Trump, etc. There can’t be Whites for Trump. Everyone knows it. These are the rules now. You can follow them, or you can mock them. It’s your choice. My choice is to make fun of the idea of dividing people based on race. Saying “white power” is a way of mocking them. Does that clear things up or am I still going to be hanged in the town square?

Harris tried to make up for this with a Women for Harris zoom….

The Left does not want unity. They want the “bad people” out of their country unless they can become “good,” and obey their rules of behavior and language. James Woods recently did a rare interview with Megyn Kelly where he admitted that the filmmakers of Oppenheimer wanted him to stay off of social media as the film headed for the Oscar race.

That doesn’t make James Woods look bad. It doesn’t make Universal look bad. It makes the utopians, or woketopians, look bad. It is their intolerance that means no one who is not a “good” person is allowed to participate in Hollywood or the Oscars. It turns out that it’s not really possible to maintain a utopia. It must become more authoritarian or collapse. I can’t live like that, friends. I just can’t. So yes, it was a joke and it wasn’t even that bad of a joke, nor was it the most controversial thing I’ve said on Twitter.

The problem with the Left is that not enough people mock them. That is the only way out of this mess. More mockery, not less. There has never been such an uptight, puritanical, judgmental group of people in control of culture in over 100 years at least. The last time Puritanism gripped culture was back in the 1930s when Catholic women policed the smut out of movies with the Hays Code. It would take many decades until the counterculture obliterated it. That also happened to be when the greatest films ever made were born.

Taxi Driver, which I watched the other day, is so brilliant I could not take my eyes off of it. But it could not be made today because there are scenes, there are words, there are things that happen in it that are considered “offensive.” Yet, no one working in film today could make a movie that good because no one working in film today is free from the grips of dogma that now controls the industry. It’s in every movie, even the blockbusters, because it has to be. It is mandated. And thus, there are never any surprises. We all know how the story will go because we all know how the story MUST go. It’s all about teaching everyone correct thinking. But that ain’t art.

Even saying this out loud, or writing it, makes me an outsider and a heretic. So be it. Freedom of mind matters more. At the end of 1984, Winston Smith finally gives up the last thing Big Brother wants from him. It wasn’t enough to obey the rules. He had to BELIEVE THEM. He had to love Big Brother. He does, but it is the equivalent of a bullet through the brain.

Here is the beautiful ending of 1984:

“The voice from the telescreen was still pouring forth its tale of prisoners and booty and slaughter, but the shouting outside had died down a little. The waiters were turning back to their work. One of them approached with the gin bottle. Winston, sitting in a blissful dream, paid no attention as his glass was filled up. He was not running or cheering any longer. He was back in the Ministry of Love, with everything forgiven, his soul white as snow. He was in the public dock, confessing everything, implicating everybody. He was walking down the white-tiled corridor, with the feeling of walking in sunlight, and an armed guard at his back. The long-hoped-for bullet was entering his brain.

He gazed up at the enormous face. Forty years it had taken him to learn what kind of smile was hidden beneath the dark mustache. O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.”

The one thing no one should take from you is your freedom of thought. So yes, it mocked the Left for who and what they have become, and they deserved it. I deserved it back when I was one of them and helped build this mess.

But I can’t do it anymore. You can take everything from me—my income, my friends, my status online—but you can’t take away my freedom of mind. I advise you not give up yours either.