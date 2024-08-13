Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The North Fork TV Festival is excited to announce Emmy-winning actor and co-star of this year’s comedy pilot winner Swipe NYC, Richard Schiff (The West Wing) as the 2024 Ambassador for the Arts honoree. Fresh off their recent Emmy nominations, John Turturro (Severance) and Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) will join the festivities this year. Turturro will lead a conversation on the evolution of television and Gay Harden will be presented with North Fork’s 2024 Canopy Award.

Other notable confirmed participants include Bridget Moynahan (Blue Bloods, co-producer/actor Swipe NYC) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, Cheers).

“We are honored to present Richard Schiff with this year’s Ambassador for the Arts Award,” said Founder Noah Doyle. “His remarkable talent and dedication across TV and film have inspired viewers worldwide. We look forward to celebrating his talent in Greenport.”

Mike Stern, North Fork’s Artistic Director, has announced the winners of this year’s Independent Pilot competition. Chosen for their artistic merit and commercial potential, the four winners will screen on Northfork.tv.

Swipe NYC – starring Lisa Edelstein (House) – created by Sue Zarco Kramer (Comedy)

– starring (House) – created by (Comedy) The Sessions – starring R. Keith Harris (Dopesick) – created by Al Julian and Vince Eisenson (Drama)

– starring (Dopesick) – created by and (Drama) The Ladies – starring Jessica Toltzis (Your Honor) – created by Juliana Piscina (Comedy)

– starring (Your Honor) – created by (Comedy) Typical Dan Peterson Stuff – starring and created by Scott Kruse, Josh Long, Kurt Quinn (Man Camp) (Sketch)

“This year’s winners include a riveting therapy group for convicted killers, a coming-into-age comedy with a hilarious backdrop of online dating in Brooklyn, an off-the-wall sketch comedy, and the feel-good story of a high school girls basketball team. The eclectic creativity on display in this year’s winners once again cement North Fork as a premiere destination for the independent television movement,” said Artistic Director Mike Stern, a television and film writer/producer (Mid-Century).

Additionally, a lively panel with veteran television showrunners Kevin Wade (Blue Bloods) and Chris Brancato (Hotel Cocaine) will take place during the festival. Moderated by Roy Ashton of the Gersh Agency, this conversation will pull back the curtain on the creative and organizational process involved in developing and producing network and streaming content.

The North Fork TV Festival has also announced the winners of this year’s pilot script competition. This year’s winners are:

Gregory Abbey for his pool shark coming of age drama, SHARK

for his pool shark coming of age drama, Heidi-Marie Ferren for her Cherokee police detective drama, BACKWOODS CHIEF

Festival passes and individual tickets are now available for purchase online athttps://www.northfork.tv/tickets.

For more information, including the full list of events and screenings at this year’s festival, visit https://northfork.tv Follow @NorthForkTV on Twitter and Instagram.

Full festival schedule can be found below:

Pilots and Parties – Schedule & Descriptions

An Evening of Star-Studded Glamour at the North Fork TV Festival’s Opening Night Event

Tuesday, August 27th | 6:30PM | American Beech

Festival Open Night Event Featuring Ambassador for the Arts Honoree Richard Schiff. A conversation will be moderated by Adrienne Rose White. NFTV Artistic Director Mike Stern will present awards to this year’s TV Script Competition winners.

Exclusive Breakfast with TV Industry Insiders: Join Jessica Daniels and Max Jenkins at the 2024 Casting Director Panel!

Wednesday, August 28th | 10:00AM | Soundview Library

Join us at the 2024 Casting Director event at the Sound View Library in the iconic Sound View Greenport Hotel, where the spotlight shines on television’s unsung heroes – Casting Directors. In this exclusive fireside chat between Emmy award-winning casting director, Jessica Daniels, and beloved actor, Max Jenkins, you will learn about the magic behind the scenes as they share their insights on script selection, ensemble creation, and the delicate dance of creativity and commerce.

Exclusive Screening of the Winners of the Indie Pilot Series (Comedy Category)

Wednesday, August 28th | 12:00PM | Soundview Library

SWIPE NYC

Winner (Comedy)

Writer/Director: Sue Zarco Kramer

Producers: David Kelsey, Bridget Moynahan, Cheryl Bayer

Starring: Lisa Edelstein, Bridget Moynahan, Richard Schiff, David Walton, David Kelsey, Omari K. Chancellor, Justin Marcel McManus, Angela Wong Carbone, and Richard Radutsky

After the screening of SWIPE NYC, don’t miss the chance to participate in a Q&A with writer/director Sue Zarco Kramer, actress/producer Bridget Moynahan, actor David Kelsey, and actor Richard Schiff, moderated by Mike Stern, Artistic Director of the North Fork TV Festival.

THE LADIES

Runner-Up (Comedy)

Writer/Director: Juliana Piscina

Producers: Cailin Lobb-Rabe, Gillian Mahar

Starring: Gia Blakey, Jessica Toltzis, Caroline Hendrick

After the screening of The Ladies, don’t miss the chance to participate in a Q&A with the Writer and Director of the series, Juliana Piscina, as well as the Producer of the series, Cailin Lobb-Rabe, which will be moderated by Mike Stern, Artistic Director of the North Fork TV Festival.

A Journey Through the Evolution of TV with John Turturro

Wednesday, August 28th | 2:00 PM | The Halyard at the Soundview

An Exclusive Interview with Emmy Award Winning Actor, John Turturro, Hosted by Elisa DiStefano from Newsday and Erik Warner, Co-Founder of Eagle Point Hotel Partners.

Inside the Minds of TV Showrunners with Roy Ashton

Wednesday, August 28th | 4:00 PM | The Halyard at the Soundview

Showrunner Panel About the Process of Making a TV Show, Sponsored by the Gersh Agency

Celebrate the Work of a Hollywood Icon: Join Us in Honoring Marcia Gay Harden at the North Fork TV Festival’s Canopy Award Night

Wednesday, August 28th | 6:30 PM | The Halyard at the Soundview

The North Fork TV Festival closing night reception will honor the recipient of the Canopy Award Honoree Marcia Gay Harden. The event will feature a red carpet, three-course seated dinner, presentation of the awards to this year’s TV Pilot Competition winners.and a conversation with Ms. Harden and Variety’s Jenny Maas.

ABOUT THE NORTH FORK TV FESTIVAL

The North Fork TV Festival celebrates the evolution of television, both mainstream and independent, bringing together the minds of actors, executives, writers, and directors. Held annually in Greenport, New York, the festival supports independent program development and embraces exciting, innovative voices from around the world. Founded in 2015, The North Fork TV Festival is a year-round 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Every year an expert panel selects four independent pilots to be screened at the Festival and additionally mentored through development and eventual production of the pilots into on-air series.