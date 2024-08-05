Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

It does feel a bit like All Quiet on the Leftern Front at the moment, but we do still have an Oscar race at hand. It is one with an uncertain future, just like Hollywood. But onward we march for the 25th year at this website, shocking though that might be. Telluride is always a nice calm before the storm, a beautiful town in the mountains with the smell of fresh coffee in the morning, the gentle clanging of plastic badges, the occasional movie star pushing a stroller or having a beer on the main drag. Will it be blistering hot or pouring with rain? One never knows. But it’s coming not too far from now.

Telluride has released its beautiful new poster to celebrate 51 years. Poster Art by Luke Dorman of Meow Wolf. You can buy the poster here.

As of August 1st, Michael Patterson has been attempting to predict what the lineup will be (they don’t announce until the day before the festival begins). And here is what he has predicted (today’s column on his site ruminates on which stars might be in attendance).