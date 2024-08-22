Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Diana Naser’s Amplified took home the top prize at this year’s Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival (which concluded Sunday) with Anuja, Wander to Wonder, and The Final Copy of Ilon Specht also being honored with prizes. HollyShorts distributed prizes in a large number of categories (all listed below), but Naser’s film now advances Live Action Short consideration status (along with Anuja). Wander could find real contention in the Animated Short category for how it makes us confront death and our own humanity. On the documentary side, can you ever really count out Ben Proudfoot? The two-time Oscar winning director is our current reigning winner of the Documentary Short for his work with Kris Bowers for The Last Repair Shop.

Of the winners in the other categories, I was thrilled to see that A Family Guide to Hunting took home some recognition for how it made me examine my own reactions to it. Portia A. Buckley’s Clodagh is a short that I think we should keep our eyes on. I loved The Cockroach (I caught it at Indy Shorts), so I am glad it’s keeping its name out there and people are responding to its story.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Oscar-qualifying categories:

BEST SHORT FILM GRAND PRIZE: Amplified, Diana Naser

BEST LIVE ACTION: Anuja, Adam J. Graves

BEST ANIMATION: Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz

BEST DOCUMENTARY: The Final Copy of Ilon Specht, Ben Proudfoot

Other categories:

Best Director: Kate Hollowell, Say Hi After You Die

Best: Motherland, Jasmin Mozaffari

Best Comedy: Deep Tish, Dave Paige

Best Cinematography: Corpse Fishing, Pip White

Script Compass Genre Story Award: A Family Guide to Hunting, Zao Wang

Best Horror: Bill, Emily Dhue

Best Editing: The Cockroach, Patrick Lawrence

Best International: The Masterpiece, Àlex Lora

Latinx Award: The Ballad of Tita and the Machines, Miguel Angel Caballero

Best LGBTQIA+: Sister Wives, Louisa Connolly-Burnham

Best Midnight Madness: Dream Creep, Carlos A.F. Lopez

Best Music Video: Fishtank, Wendi Tang

Best Producer: Tea, Gabriella Piazza

Best SAGINDIE: Azi, Montana Mann

Best Sports: Black Mark, Jaren Hayman

Best Sci-Fi: Paeonia, Pedro Xavier Buson

KODAK Best Shot on Film, 35MM: Clodagh, Portia A. Buckley

KODAK Best Shot on Film, 16MM: Deep in My Heart is a Song, Jonathan Pickett

KODAK Nest Shot on Film, HONORABLE MENTION: Mort, Giselle Bonilla

Social Impact Award: His Mother, Maia Jo Scalia

Best Thriller: Cameron, Sam Freedman

Best Student Film: Fishmonger, Neil Ferron

Best TV: Loft and Found, Pete O’Hare

Best VFX: Fireline, Robin Takao D’Oench

Best Web Series: Dick Bunny, Katie Locke O’Brien

Best Female Screenplay: Babka, Serena Dykman

HollyShorts Honorable Mention: Play Date, Laura Campbell, Amberlee Colson

Best TV Screenplay: Something Weird About Winston, Wilandrea Blair

Cotrini Rising Director Award: Bella Thorne

Best Short Screenplay Grand Prize: Oops My Dad is a Duck, Shaun Radecki

Best Feature Screenplay: Crabs in a Mother F*cking Bucket, Kari Mote

ISA Story Award: Empty House, Sheida Sheikha

Best Podcast: Gladstone Girls, Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton

Live Action Short Finalists

Amplied, Dina Naser

1UP, Greg Francis

Clodagh, Portia A. Buckley

Corpse Fishing, Jean Liu

The Last Ranger, Cindy Lee

The Fishing Net, Anna Palinkas

Yaya, Leticia Akel Escárate

Anuja, Adam J. Graves

Say Hi After You Die, Kate Hollowell

Motherland, Jasmin Mozaffari