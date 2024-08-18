Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The official trailer has dropped for the “body horror” film, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. This might be the second trailer, or the first full trailer after the teaser. Either way, I’m late posting it. But better late than never.

I must admit I’m intrigued, not just because Fargeat is a compelling filmmaker but also the idea of what women put themselves through now to stop the clock and preserve themselves. I don’t know what the “discourse” around this movie will be but I can’t wait to see it and dig into its themes.

The tagline:

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?

You. Only better in every way.

You’ve got to try this new product.

It changed my life.

The film was well-received in Cannes and has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film opens September 20.

Here is an interview with Moore and Qualley:

Dennis Quaid might not get in for Reagan but I think he has a shot for this in supporting. Who knows, right? It’s a popularity contest, of course, and he could be more popular in the industry. But still, if it’s about performance, then maybe.