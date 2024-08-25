Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Telluride Film Festival will begin this Thursday, August 29th, and run through Labor Day, September 2. Venice will run August 28-September 7. Toronto runs September 5 – 15. The New York Film Festival, September 27 – October 14.

The other film festivals come later and we will report on them when they drop. Telluride and Venice are first, with each offering a fresh look at movies we expect to be “in the conversation.” In Venice, we’re all waiting to see how Joker: Folie a Deux (one of the few films that will be known and seen by the broader public) will do among the critics. Queer is the other title to watch out for. That doesn’t mean other titles won’t stand out, but those are the two on my radar.

As for Telluride, we don’t yet know the lineup but our pal Michael Patterson has done his due diligence in attempting to predict what will be there. This practice greatly angers those at the festival, so much so that his credentials have been revoked. He loves the festival so much, though, that he still finds ways to attend, even if it costs an arm and a leg.

Here are his latest bets:

1) Anora/Baker — Cannes, Palme d’or

2) Conclave/Berger — first seen

3) Emilia Perez/Audiard — Cannes

4) The End/Oppenheimer — first seen

5) All We Imagine as Light/Kapadia – Cannes

6) The Piano Lesson/Washington – first seen

7) Nickel Boys/Ross – first seen

8) Saturday Night/Reitman – first seen

9) Maria/Larrian — second seen after Venice

10) The Outrun/Fingscheidt — Sundance

And a Bonus Ten Bets:

11) Bird/Arnold

12) Disclaimer/Cuaron — first seen

13) Separated/Morris

14) Better Man/Gracey

15) Piece by Piece/Neville

16) No Other Land/Adra, Ballal, Abraham and Szor

17) The Seed of the Sacred Fig/Rasoulof

18) The Friend/Siegel and McGeehee

19) Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight/Davitz

20) The Apprentice/Abassi

Lots of these have been seen in Cannes, but those above in bold will be firsts at Telluride. Conclave is a huge get for them as it appears to be a strong contender sight unseen. The End is the other one I’m looking forward to most. I hope it is as great as it sounds. Nickel Boys is another hotly buzzed title to be seen, and Jason Reitman – a Telluride loyalist — will be there with Saturday Night.

Suppose Denzel Washington brings the Piano Lesson with his sons. In that case, he will be one of the biggest stars in the mountains of Telluride for a long while, in addition to Angelina Jolie since Awards Daily has been denied tickets to the Patron’s Brunch for the first time in a very long time (they say it’s a crowd thing, and they had to cut back…I’m not sure I 100% believe that, but oh well), I won’t be able to rub elbows with the great Mr. Washington. But perhaps he’ll be around for a Q&A.

At the same time as Telluride is rolling out, reviews will pour in from Venice.

August 28-September 7

The Room Next Door, dir: Pedro Almodovar

Campo di Battaglia, dir: Gianni Amelio

Leurs Enfants Après Eux, dirs: Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma

The Brutalist, dir: Brady Corbet

The Quiet Son, dirs: Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

Vermiglio, dir: Maura Delpero

Sicilian Letters, dirs: Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza

Queer, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Love, dir: Dag Johan Haugerud

April, dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Order, dir: Justin Kurzel

Maria, dir: Pablo Larrain

Trois Amies, dir: Emmanuel Mouret

Kill the Jockey, dir: Luis Ortega

Joker: Folie à Deux, dir: Todd Phillips

Babygirl, dir: Halina Reijn

I’m Still Here, dir: Walter Salles

Diva Futura, dir: Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Harvest, dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari

Youth – Homecoming, dir: Wang Bing

Stranger Eyes, dir: Yeo Siew HuaOut of Comptition:



Fiction

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dir: Tim Burton (Opening film)

L’Orto Americano, dir: Pupi Avati (Closing film)

Il Tempo che ci Vuole, dir: Francesca Comencini

Phantosmia, dir: Lav Diaz

Maldoror, dir: Fabrice du Welz

Broken Rage, Takeshi Kitano

Baby Invasion, dir: Harmony Korine

Cloud, dir: Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Finalement, dir: Claude Lelouch

Wolfs, dir: Jon Watts

Se Posso Permettermi Capitolo II, dir: Marco Bellocchio (short)

Allégorie Citadine, dirs: Alice Rohrwacher, JR (short)Non-Fiction

Why War, dir: Amos Gitai

2073, dir: Asif Kapadia

Bestiari, Erbari, Lapidari, dirs: Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Perenti

Apocalypse in the Tropics, dir: Petra Costa

One to One: John & Yoko, dir: Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards

Separated, dir: Errol Morris

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, dir: Goran Hugo Olsson

Russians at War, dir: Anastasia Trofimova

TWST/Things We Said Today, dir: Andrei Ujica

Songs of Slow Burning Earth, dir: Olha Zhurba

Riefenstahl, dir: Andres Veiel

Here are the TIFF films revealed so far:

Galas 2024

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK

World Premiere

Better Man Michael Gracey | USA

Canadian Premiere

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*Eden Ron Howard | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA

World Premiere

*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA

World Premiere

*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India

World Premiere

*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA

World Premiere

Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada

World Premiere

All of You William Bridges | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

‘Anora’

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Anora Sean Baker | USA

Canadian Premiere

Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium

World Premiere

Can I Get a Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada

World Premiere

Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China

North American Premiere

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’

FOCUS FEATURES

Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’

FRANCE 2 CINÉMA

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico

Canadian Premiere

Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain

World Premiere

Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada

World Premiere

I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France

North American Premiere

I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

‘Millers in Marriage’

Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France

Canadian Premiere

*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland

North American Premiere

Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA

International Premiere

Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Relay David Mackenzie | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA

World Premiere

Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany

North American Premiere

Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Sketch Seth Worley | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK

Canadian Premiere

The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden

North American Premiere

The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA

North American Premiere

The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA

International Premiere

*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France

World Premiere

Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

New York Film Festival

Opening Night

Nickel Boys

Dir. RaMell Ross

Centerpiece

The Room Next Door

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Closing Night

Blitz

Dir. Steve McQueen

All We Imagine as Light

Dir. Payal Kapadia

Anora

Dir. Sean Baker

April

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Brutalist

Dir. Brady Corbet

By the Stream

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Caught by the Tides

Dir. Jia Zhangke

Dahomey

Dir. Mati Diop

The Damned

Dir. Roberto Minervini

Eephus

Dir. Carson Lund

Grand Tour

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Happyend

Dir. Neo Sora

Hard Truths

Dir. Mike Leigh

Harvest

Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari

Misericordia

Dir. Alain Guiraudie

My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow

Dir. Julia Loktev

No Other Land

Dir. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Oh, Canada

Dir. Paul Schrader

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Dir. Rungano Nyoni

Pepe

Dir. Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Shrouds

Dir. David Cronenberg

Stranger Eyes

Dir. Yeo Siew Hua

Suburban Fury

Dir. Robinson Devor

Transamazonia

Dir. Pia Marais

A Traveler’s Needs

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

​​Việt and Nam

Dir. Trương Minh Quý

Who by Fire

Dir. Philippe Lesage

Youth (Hard Times)

Dir. Wang Bing

Youth (Homecoming)

Dir. Wang Bing