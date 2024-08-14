Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Television Academy today announced the winners of the 76th Emmy Awards in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Innovation in Emerging Media Programming and Motion Design. These juried awards will be presented at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.

Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai received a leading 3 wins of the juried categories announced today.

Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

The following juried awards will be presented Saturday, Sept. 7:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Background Design

Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street

Noémie Leroux

Character Animation

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake • The Winter King • HBO | Max • Cartoon Network Studios

Alex Small-Butera (SmallBu)

In the Know • Yogurt Week • Peacock • Peacock Original, in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine

Jan Maas

Character Design

Blue Eye Samurai • Nothing Broken • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Brian Kesinger

Clone High • Let’s Try This Again • HBO | Max • Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine and MTV Entertainment

Tara Billinger

Production Design

Blue Eye Samurai • The Great Fire Of 1657 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Toby Wilson

Storyboard

Blue Eye Samurai • Hammerscale • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts

Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Ryan O’Loughlin

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superba presents, a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts Production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings

Machine Dazzle, Costume Designer

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

Silent Hill: Ascension • ascension.com • A Genvid Entertainment product in partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment and Bad Robot Games

Genvid Entertainment

What If…? – An Immersive Story • Apple Vision Pro • A Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive production in association with Disney+

Marvel Studios

ILM Immersive

Disney+

Dave Bushore, Director/Executive Producer

Shereif M. Fattouh, Producer/Executive Producer

To be presented Sunday, Sept. 8, are:

Outstanding Motion Design

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Mark Thompson, Creative Director

Seamus Walsh, Creative Director

Mark Caballero, Creative Director

Ivan Viaranchyk, Designer

Max Strizich, Designer

Momo Zhao, Animator