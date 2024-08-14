The Television Academy today announced the winners of the 76th Emmy Awards in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Innovation in Emerging Media Programming and Motion Design. These juried awards will be presented at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.
Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai received a leading 3 wins of the juried categories announced today.
Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
The following juried awards will be presented Saturday, Sept. 7:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Background Design
Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max • Max in association with Titmouse Animation and Green Street
Noémie Leroux
Character Animation
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake • The Winter King • HBO | Max • Cartoon Network Studios
Alex Small-Butera (SmallBu)
In the Know • Yogurt Week • Peacock • Peacock Original, in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
Jan Maas
Character Design
Blue Eye Samurai • Nothing Broken • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Brian Kesinger
Clone High • Let’s Try This Again • HBO | Max • Max in association with Lord Miller, Doozer, ShadowMachine and MTV Entertainment
Tara Billinger
Production Design
Blue Eye Samurai • The Great Fire Of 1657 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Toby Wilson
Storyboard
Blue Eye Samurai • Hammerscale • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts
Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Ryan O’Loughlin
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films in association with Content Superba presents, a Telling Pictures and Pomegranate Arts Production in association with Fifth Season and Nature’s Darlings
Machine Dazzle, Costume Designer
Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming
Silent Hill: Ascension • ascension.com • A Genvid Entertainment product in partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment and Bad Robot Games
Genvid Entertainment
What If…? – An Immersive Story • Apple Vision Pro • A Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive production in association with Disney+
Marvel Studios
ILM Immersive
Disney+
Dave Bushore, Director/Executive Producer
Shereif M. Fattouh, Producer/Executive Producer
To be presented Sunday, Sept. 8, are:
Outstanding Motion Design
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Mark Thompson, Creative Director
Seamus Walsh, Creative Director
Mark Caballero, Creative Director
Ivan Viaranchyk, Designer
Max Strizich, Designer
Momo Zhao, Animator