Empire posted a preview of their exclusive coverage of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Ridley Scott says it’s his best film. It’s one of a small handful of films I’m looking forward to this year. I hope he blows the lid off the joint. Ridley Scott has never won an Oscar, even though the first Gladiator won. He has been nominated for directing three times, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise, and Black Hawk Down.

You can buy a copy for yourself, if you are so inclined.

They write:

The new issue of Empire takes a world-exclusive deep dive into Gladiator II – going toe-to-toe with some of the sharpest minds in cinema to take you inside the historical epic you’ve waited decades for. We discuss the sequel’s long journey to the screen with Ridley Scott; uncover what eventually cracked the story open with writer David Scarpa; armour up with incoming cast members Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn; and break down how Gladiator II connects to the original with returning star Connie Nielsen. Plus, it’s packed with never-before-seen images, ready to take you into the heart of the action – blood, blades, beasts and all.

Film Updates then posted a few looks at what’s inside the exclusive:

Ridley Scott calls it the “best film” he’s ever made. High praise from the guy who made Alien.