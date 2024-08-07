Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Room Next Door is Pedro Almodovar’s first full-length English film. It is not an original screenplay. It’s been adapted from the novel What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nuez.

The synopsis as follows:

Ingrid (Julianne Moore), a best-selling writer, rekindles her relationship with her friend Martha (Tilda Swinton), a war journalist with whom she has lost touch for a number of years. The two women immerse themselves in their pasts, sharing memories, anecdotes, art, movies—yet Martha has a request that will test their newly strengthened bond.

The plot of the novel reads very differently:

A woman describes a series of encounters she has with various people in the ordinary course of her life: an ex she runs into by chance at a public forum, an Airbnb owner unsure how to interact with her guests, a stranger who seeks help comforting his elderly mother, a friend of her youth now hospitalized with terminal cancer. In each of these people the woman finds a common need: the urge to talk about themselves and to have an audience to their experiences. The narrator orchestrates this chorus of voices for the most part as a passive listener, until one of them makes an extraordinary request, drawing her into an intense and transformative experience of her own.

But overall, it’s a book about women talking and listening. At least that’s how it looks from the outset.