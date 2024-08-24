Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We got together for a little chat to talk about the thing everybody in the tiny bubble of Hollywood Oscar coverage is talking about. I hope they enjoyed themselves. Lord knows they can’t talk about anything else in this climate of fear. I guess you gotta get your kicks somehow.

We get into it a bit. We talk about Telluride. We spitball what movies might show up and we talk about Clarence, Megan and Joey’s new site. Have a listen.

Also mentioned, the source for Eden:

Taylor Swift’s Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?