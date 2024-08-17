Over the last 9 days, HollyShorts has presented a bevy of new films at the 20th annual film festival. Winners will be revealed in a slew of categories, including the Oscar-qualifying Live Action Short, Animated, and Documentary categories. The winners will be announced on August 18 at the conclusion of the festival.
OSCAR-QUALIFYING AWARDS
10 Live Action Short Film Finalists:
1UP – Greg Francis
Clodagh – Portia A. Buckley
Corpse Fishing – Jean Liu
Amplified – Dina Naser
The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee
The Fishing Net – Anna Palinkas
Yaya – Leticia Akel Escárate
Anuja – Adam J. Graves
Say Hi After You Die – Kate Hollowell
Motherland – Jasmin Mozaffari
Best Animation:
Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz
Summer 96 – Mathilde Bédouet
Magic Candles – Daisuke NISHIO
An Angel on Oxford Street – Paul Shammasian
Best Documentary –
David Again – Adam Elliott
Bob’s Funeral – Jack Dunphy
The Final Copy of Ilon Specht – Ben Proudfoot
Anaïs – Hélène Hadjiyianni
OTHER AWARDS
Best Drama:
River of Grass – Derek Magyar
Motherland – Jasmin Mozaffari
Titanic, suitable version for Iranian families – Farnoosh Samadi
Best Comedy:
Ily, Bye – Taylor James
Deep Tish – Dave Paige
Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks, Steve Pinder
Best Cinematography:
Spaceman – Ian McMillan – Cinematographer
Corpse Fishing – Pip White – Cinematographer
Hearts of Stone – Hans Bruch Jr. – Cinematographer
Best Horror:
I Could Die and Be Alright – A.K. Espada
Bill – Emily Dhue
/HAAW/ – Joey Scoma
Best Editing:
Make Me A Pizza – Lynn Hong – Editor
Triptych – Paul Watts, Meg Thorne – Editors
The Cockroach – Patrick Lawrence – Editor
Best International:
Alarms – Nicolas Panay
French – Dylan Joseph
The Masterpiece – Alex Lora
Latinx Award:
The Middle – Sylvia Ray
Carnivora – Felipe Vargas
The Ballad of Tita and the Machines – Miguel Angel Caballero
Best LGBTQIA+
Sister Wives – Louisa Connolly-Burnham
Will I See You Again? – Michael Perez-Lindsey
If I Die In America – Ward Kamel
Best Midnight Madness:
Earwax – Jasper Martin
Dream Creep – Carlos A.F. Lopez
Bananahead – Christopher Greenslate
Best Music Video:
My Everything – Omer Ben David
Booked A Room – Christopher Greenslate
You Have Changed – Paul Emile
Best AAPI:
Sarajin – Justin Kim
Fishtank – Wendi Tang
A Family Guide To Hunting – Zao Wang
Best Producer:
Fall Risk – Alex Martini, Chad Shields, Bella Thorne
The Ugly Chickens – Michael Flax
Tea – Gabriella Piazza – Producer
Best SAGIndie:
Brand New – Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker
Boat People – Al’Ikens Plancher
Azi – Montana Mann
Best Sports:
Black Mark – Jaren Hayman
Season of Boom – Madeline Down
Life of Kai – Keith Malloy
Best Sci-Fi:
Attachment Theory (extended) – Katherine Jackson
Paeonia – Pedro Xavier Buson
Last to Leave – Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM:
For Fox Sake – Minha Kim
Clodagh – Portia A. Buckley
Lista – Bianca Poletti
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM:
Deep in My Heart is a Song – Jonathan Pickett
Stains – Joseph Burch
Loser – Colleen McGuinness
Social Impact Award:
The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee
His Mother – Maia Jo Scalia
Untouchable: Traffickers, Buyers, and the Kids They Exploit – Morgan Perr
Best Thriller:
Cameron – Sam Freedman
WIld Animal – Beth Park
Alice and the Little Green Men – Anthony Columbus
Best Student Film:
When Everything Burns – Maria Belen Poncio
Fishmonger – Neil Ferron
Out The Window Through The Wall – Asya Segalovich
Best TV:
Can’t Retire From This – Melanie Page
Prophet – Diana Savone
Loft and Found – Pete O’Hare
Best VFX:
Edge Of Space – Jean de Meuron
Fireline – Robin Takao D’Oench
Kinetic – Carlos Maldonado
Best Web Series:
Dick Bunny – Katie Locke O’Brien
I Hate People, I Hate People – Blake Mawson
The Jumping Beans – Joseph Isho Levinson