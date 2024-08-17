Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Over the last 9 days, HollyShorts has presented a bevy of new films at the 20th annual film festival. Winners will be revealed in a slew of categories, including the Oscar-qualifying Live Action Short, Animated, and Documentary categories. The winners will be announced on August 18 at the conclusion of the festival.

OSCAR-QUALIFYING AWARDS

10 Live Action Short Film Finalists:

1UP – Greg Francis

Clodagh – Portia A. Buckley

Corpse Fishing – Jean Liu

Amplified – Dina Naser

The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee

The Fishing Net – Anna Palinkas

Yaya – Leticia Akel Escárate

Anuja – Adam J. Graves

Say Hi After You Die – Kate Hollowell

Motherland – Jasmin Mozaffari

Best Animation:

Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz

Summer 96 – Mathilde Bédouet

Magic Candles – Daisuke NISHIO

An Angel on Oxford Street – Paul Shammasian

Best Documentary –

David Again – Adam Elliott

Bob’s Funeral – Jack Dunphy

The Final Copy of Ilon Specht – Ben Proudfoot

Anaïs – Hélène Hadjiyianni

OTHER AWARDS

Best Drama:

River of Grass – Derek Magyar

Motherland – Jasmin Mozaffari

Titanic, suitable version for Iranian families – Farnoosh Samadi

Best Comedy:

Ily, Bye – Taylor James

Deep Tish – Dave Paige

Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks, Steve Pinder

Best Cinematography:

Spaceman – Ian McMillan – Cinematographer

Corpse Fishing – Pip White – Cinematographer

Hearts of Stone – Hans Bruch Jr. – Cinematographer

Best Horror:

I Could Die and Be Alright – A.K. Espada

Bill – Emily Dhue

/HAAW/ – Joey Scoma

Best Editing:

Make Me A Pizza – Lynn Hong – Editor

Triptych – Paul Watts, Meg Thorne – Editors

The Cockroach – Patrick Lawrence – Editor

Best International:

Alarms – Nicolas Panay

French – Dylan Joseph

The Masterpiece – Alex Lora

Latinx Award:

The Middle – Sylvia Ray

Carnivora – Felipe Vargas

The Ballad of Tita and the Machines – Miguel Angel Caballero

Best LGBTQIA+

Sister Wives – Louisa Connolly-Burnham

Will I See You Again? – Michael Perez-Lindsey

If I Die In America – Ward Kamel

Best Midnight Madness:

Earwax – Jasper Martin

Dream Creep – Carlos A.F. Lopez

Bananahead – Christopher Greenslate

Best Music Video:

My Everything – Omer Ben David

Booked A Room – Christopher Greenslate

You Have Changed – Paul Emile

Best AAPI:

Sarajin – Justin Kim

Fishtank – Wendi Tang

A Family Guide To Hunting – Zao Wang

Best Producer:

Fall Risk – Alex Martini, Chad Shields, Bella Thorne

The Ugly Chickens – Michael Flax

Tea – Gabriella Piazza – Producer

Best SAGIndie:

Brand New – Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker

Boat People – Al’Ikens Plancher

Azi – Montana Mann

Best Sports:

Black Mark – Jaren Hayman

Season of Boom – Madeline Down

Life of Kai – Keith Malloy

Best Sci-Fi:

Attachment Theory (extended) – Katherine Jackson

Paeonia – Pedro Xavier Buson

Last to Leave – Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM:

For Fox Sake – Minha Kim

Clodagh – Portia A. Buckley

Lista – Bianca Poletti

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM:

Deep in My Heart is a Song – Jonathan Pickett

Stains – Joseph Burch

Loser – Colleen McGuinness

Social Impact Award:

The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee

His Mother – Maia Jo Scalia

Untouchable: Traffickers, Buyers, and the Kids They Exploit – Morgan Perr

Best Thriller:

Cameron – Sam Freedman

WIld Animal – Beth Park

Alice and the Little Green Men – Anthony Columbus

Best Student Film:

When Everything Burns – Maria Belen Poncio

Fishmonger – Neil Ferron

Out The Window Through The Wall – Asya Segalovich

Best TV:

Can’t Retire From This – Melanie Page

Prophet – Diana Savone

Loft and Found – Pete O’Hare

Best VFX:

Edge Of Space – Jean de Meuron

Fireline – Robin Takao D’Oench

Kinetic – Carlos Maldonado

Best Web Series:

Dick Bunny – Katie Locke O’Brien

I Hate People, I Hate People – Blake Mawson

The Jumping Beans – Joseph Isho Levinson