Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us did pretty well at the box office this past weekend, taking in around $50 million. I haven’t seen anyone write about this, but it seems to me that Taylor Swift’s popularity must have something to do with it. Lively is a Swiftie bestie and has, I think, overflow adoration from Swift fans. It’s an unconventional way to boost box office but it’s worth noting considering how films like this have struggled at the box office of late. Taylor Swift POWER.

I mean, 25 million views on this trailer — it’s not the movie. It’s a vibe.

Of course, the fans do not disappoint. The critics … meh. To quote Silence of the Lambs, “Your problem, Clarice, is that you need to get more fun out of life.”

It seems to me like Hollywood makes movies no one wants to see except every so often they make one people actually DO want to see and this past weekend it was the husband and wife double dip with Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us. No, it isn’t ever going to be Barbenheimer but I hope there are more movies release like this for the normies. Man, this thing is so my jam it’s not even funny.

I think Hollywood and the Oscars have become too elitist. Why shouldn’t Blake Lively be considered Best Actress for this? Bring the stars back. Let’s revive the corpse. We can do this.

Here is the soundtrack to the film from Deadline: