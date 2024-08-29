Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

And away we go

· ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (d. Payal Kapadia, France-India-Netherlands-Luxembourg, 2024)

· ANORA (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2024)

· APOCALYPSE IN THE TROPICS (d. Petra Costa, Brazil-U.S.-Denmark, 2024)

· BETTER MAN (d. Michael Gracey, Australia, 2024)

· BIRD (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2024)

· BLINK (d. Daniel Roher, Edmund Stenson, U.S.-Canada, 2024)

· CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID! (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024)

· CONCLAVE (d. Edward Berger, U.K., 2024)

· DISCLAIMER (d. Alfonso Cuarón, U.K.-U.S., 2024)

· DON’T LET’S GO TO THE DOGS TONIGHT (d. Embeth Davidtz, South Africa, 2024)

· EMILIA PÉREZ (d. Jacques Audiard, France, 2024)

· IN WAVES AND WAR (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, U.S., 2024)

· JEAN COCTEAU (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2024)

· LEONARDO DA VINCI (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon, U.S., 2024)

· MARIA (d. Pablo Larraín, Germany-Italy-U.S.-Hungary-France-Greece, 2024)

· MARTHA (d. R.J. Cutler, U.S., 2024)

· MEMOIR OF A SNAIL (d. Adam Elliot, Australia, 2024)

· MISERICORDIA (d. Alain Guiraudie, France-Spain-Portugal, 2024)

· NICKEL BOYS (d. RaMell Ross, U.S., 2024)

· NO OTHER LAND (d. Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Palestine-Norway, 2024)

· ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO (d. Kevin Macdonald, U.K., 2024)

· PIECE BY PIECE (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2024)

· SANTOSH (d. Sandhya Suri, U.K.-Germany-France, 2024)

· SATURDAY NIGHT (d. Jason Reitman, U.S., 2024)

· SEPARATED (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2024)

· SEPTEMBER 5 (d. Tim Fehlbaum, Germany, 2024)

· SOCIAL STUDIES (d. Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2024)

· THE END (d. Joshua Oppenheimer, Ireland-Germany-Italy-Sweden-Denmark-U.K., 2024)

· THE FRIEND (d. David Siegel, Scott McGehee, U.S., 2024)

· THE OUTRUN (d. Nora Fingscheidt, U.K.-Germany, 2024)

· THE PIANO LESSON (d. Malcolm Washington, U.S., 2024)

· THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-France-Iran, 2024)

· THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT (d. Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S., 2024)

· WILL & HARPER (d. Josh Greenbaum, U.S., 2024)

· ZURAWSKI V TEXAS (d. Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault, U.S., 2024)

The following short films will screen in the main program:

· A SWIM LESSON (d. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, U.S., 2024)

· ALOK (d. Alex Hedison, U.S., 2024)

· THE TURNAROUND (d. Kyle Thrash, Ben Proudfoot, U.S., 2024)

And the rest of the press release:

Each year, Telluride Film Festival pays tribute to individuals whose artistry has significantly contributed to the world of cinema. The 2024 Silver Medallion Awards will be presented to award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (with EMILIA PÉREZ); Academy Award nominated actress Saoirse Ronan (with THE OUTRUN); and Oscar winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker. Each tribute program includes a selection of clips, the presentation of the Silver Medallion award, and an on-stage interview.

“This brief weekend of cinematic bliss reminds us every year that movies really are magic,” says Telluride Film Festival director Julie Huntsinger. “The process of assembling our line-up is both daunting and rewarding, and it never fails to bring the most fantastic sense of satisfaction once we’re finished. Our anticipation matches that of the audience. We’re delighted to now share what we found to be the most exciting, interesting and profound works on film of this year. Our Telluride Film Festival community is remarkable, and we’re so grateful for the passion and enthusiasm they bring. May the community of film lovers continue to grow and find their way to movie theaters everywhere.”

Kenneth Lonergan, this year’s festival Guest Director, serves as a key collaborator in the Festival’s programming decisions, bringing new ideas and overlooked films. Lonergan presents the following film selections:

· ARCH OF TRIUMPH (d. Lewis Milestone, U.S., 1948)

· BARRY LYNDON (d. Stanley Kubrick, U.K.-U.S., 1975)

· DOCTOR ZHIVAGO (d. David Lean, U.K.-Italy-U.S., 1965)

· GRAND HOTEL (d. Edmund Goulding, U.S., 1932)

· MY DARLING CLEMENTINE (d. John Ford, U.S., 1946)

TFF annually celebrates a hero of cinema which preserves, honors, and presents important, meaningful films. This year’s Special Medallion award goes to French film company Les Films du Losange (with MISERICORDIA).

Special Screenings and Festivities include BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (d. Jean Cocteau, France, 1946); CHARLES, DEAD OR ALIVE (d. Alain Tanner, Switzerland, 1969) presented by Alfonso Cuarón; FLY (d. Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, U.S., 2024); HINDLE WAKES (d. Maurice Elvey, U.K., 1927) with live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin; PRINCE OF BROADWAY (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2008); The SHOW Poster Gallery, a collection of curated posters representing the rich history of films screened at TFF, curated by MUBI and Posteritati; Elizabeth Cook: A Solo Performance; Poster Signing with Luke Dorman; Audi Drive Experiences, and The SHOW App, sponsored by CRITERION.

Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers will screen the following programs, all free and open to the public:

· A SUDDEN GLIMPSE TO DEEPER THINGS (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2024)

· ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! (d. Arthur Bradford, U.S., 2024)

· CHAIN REACTIONS (d. Alexandre O. Philippe, U.S., 2024)

· HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA (d. Howard Berry, U.K., 2024)

· MADE IN ENGLAND: THE FILMS OF POWELL AND PRESSBURGER (d. David Hinton, U.K., 2024)

· NOBU (d. Matt Tyrnauer, U.S., 2024)

· RIEFENSTAHL (d. Andres Veiel, Germany, 2024)

· THE EASY KIND (d. Katy Chevigny, U.S., 2024)

· THE HEXAGONAL HIVE AND A MOUSE IN A MAZE (d. Tilda Swinton, Bartek Dziadosz, U.K., 2024)

· THE SWALLOW (d. Tadhg O’Sullivan, Ireland, 2024)

We are delighted to welcome new sponsor WBD Access to Telluride Film Festival’s shorts section, Filmmakers of Tomorrow, which includes three programs curated by Barry Jenkins and Gregory Nava: Student Prints, screening six films from the best in student-produced work from around the globe; Calling Cards, five exceptional new works by promising filmmakers; and Great Expectations, an innovative, and monochromatic double feature.

Telluride Film Festival’s Student Programs, generously supported by Six Senses Telluride, present students with the opportunity to experience film as an art and expand participants’ worldviews through film screenings and filmmaker discussions. The Student Symposium provides graduate and undergraduate students with a weekend-long immersion in cinema. The City Lights Project brings together high school students and their teachers from various schools to participate in a concentrated program of screenings and discussions. FilmLAB, in partnership with the American Film Institute, brings exceptional AFI Fellows to learn from world-class filmmakers in a masterclass setting. The FilmSCHOLAR program, created in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin, gives young film scholars and aspiring critics the opportunity to immerse themselves in a weekend of cinema and learn from some of the best voices in the field.

Telluride Film Festival’s Talking Heads programs allow attendees to go behind the scenes with the Festival’s special guests. We are thrilled to associate new sponsor, Indian Paintbrush, with our Conversations series devoted to cinema and culture. The outdoor Noon Seminars feature a panel of guests discussing a wide range of film topics. These programs are free and open to the public.

TFF is honored to feature some of the world’s most renowned consumer and entertainment brands and to engage a vibrant philanthropic community of passionate and committed donors. Together, they play a dynamic role in the life of the Festival and underscore TFF’s commitment to quality, adventure, and distinction in the art of cinema. With great excitement TFF welcomes Audi as Exclusive Automotive Partner, Panavision as Festival Camera, Harkness Screens as Exclusive Screens Partner, and we remain exceptionally proud to enjoy Meyer Sound’s extraordinary audio experience at the Galaxy, sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios, and the Werner Herzog Theatre, sponsored by Netflix.

“We are beyond grateful for our treasured long-term relationships and excited to welcome exceptional new partners to our festival environment,” says Huntsinger. “As we embark on the 51st edition of the Telluride Film Festival, our corporate, institutional, and philanthropic supporters light the path ahead. Our ambitious $25M capital campaign welcomes major gifts to take us to the finish line as construction is now underway on our new forever home at Telluride’s historic Nugget Building.”

The “Nugget Project” is the most important step the Telluride Film Festival has ever taken to protect the future of film and the wonder of theatrical cinema, and will be a year-round cinema art center and home for our Telluride Film Festival community, including artist residencies, expanded education, event space, and a state-of-the-art Atmos Nugget Theater, thanks to our longtime, generous partners Dolby and Meyer Sound and charter donors Harkness Screens and Salter.

For more information about Telluride Film Festival please visit: www.telluridefilmfestival.org.