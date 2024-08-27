Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

For months now, the Democrats have been begging Taylor Swift for an endorsement. So far, Swift has only said for her followers to please vote for whatever candidate best matches their needs. But that isn’t good enough for Team Blue. It’s been constant. There were even rumors that Swift (and Beyonce) might show up at the DNC. Why? To boost ratings because neither showed up. But beyond that, there were Swift-like bracelets handed out at the convention. Lots of stories about how Swift might appear and endorse Kamala Harris. Maybe she will, I do not know, but what I do know is that showing her just how hate-filled they have become is probably not the best strategy.

I’ve never seen hatred at this level in my life and I was a Democrat for all of my life. But now, anyone who goes up against them, disagrees with them, steps out of line, says the wrong thing and the door not only slams shut, the attack machine revs up to pressure people into a snivelling apology or their career and life will be destroyed.

Journalists cover this as though it’s all perfectly normal. Here is Vanity Fair making it all the fault of Brittany Mahomes for daring to commit the high crime of liking an Instagram post by Donald Trump.

They go so far as to “investigate” her past to find out if she endorses Trump or who she might be voting for:

They close their piece this way:

E! reports on it without mentioning the Trump factor:

Taylor Swift has been hanging out with an accused witch. Whatever will we do? Better use this as yet another pressure point to GET THAT ENDORSEMENT.

I use TikTok a lot and I have noticed that Swifties are like everyone else on the Left. They believe Swift belongs to them and all of those bad people on the Right must not be allowed to listen to her music or share in her fandom. That’s why the hashtag #swiftiesfortrump is used. It’s a way to appreciate her music as part of an exiled group that has been disallowed from participating in American culture.

I do worry about how bad this will get. The destruction machine is vicious and they do not stop until total obliteration is achieved. I wish this wasn’t the world we live in now but it is. Social media has emboldened the mob. This is true on both sides, but one side has more power than the other. They have the power to crush whole careers, businesses, and lives. The other side only has the power to bully or humiliate. There is a difference.

I expect right about now Swift is getting yet another taste of just how disgusting people can be when things don’t go their way. I say to Mahomes and anyone else — stand up for what you believe.

I’m putting this out there because I know how it feels to be in this position and I offer her my support to express herself however she feels like.