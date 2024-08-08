Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

As a creature of the internet, I’ve spent half of my life online, I have always felt the need to go exploring. It’s a human thing I guess. We always feel a restlessness to move, or I do at least. Either I have to go on a cross country road trip or I have to build something somewhere.

Readers on this site always say “you don’t write about movies anymore.” That’s true, I mostly don’t. The reason is that free expression has mostly been suffocated. Hollywood has a problem. Most people I know in the world don’t even watch movies anymore. They don’t know why. They just aren’t interested. The reason is that they have lost their ability to see the truth and to speak the truth. They have replaced it with an idealized version of the truth. These are not the same things.

Granted, we have two completely separate reality streams in America. But it’s the artist’s job, the journalist’s job, the comedian’s job, the writer’s job to see both and to see them with an objective eye. But in this Cold Civil War we’re fighting now, that’s not possible.

So I write about that instead. I write about the problem. Hopefully there will be some great movies out this year to talk about and perhaps I’ll do some Oscar flashbacks as well. What doesn’t interest me is identity. But it interests people on the Left – it might be the ONLY thing that interests them. So fine, I have to accept that. I used to write about it a lot but over time, as I watched dogmatic content replace the art of the thing, I lost interest.

Also, those who cover film now seem to exist in an even more insular bubble than Hollywood does. It’s a climate of fear where everyone is afraid to be called out, canceled, humiliated. They purge everyone who commits thought crimes to keep the village pure and righteous. This has been going on for nearly a decade and now it’s institutionalized. It’s written in mandates. There are “sensitivity readers” and “intimacy coordinators.” Like, why even do it at all?

The dividing line is Trump, I know that. Specifically, the ongoing clash of the titans between Barack Obama and Donald Trump. We’ve been living through their battle, which would have been settled with a duel once upon a time. Trump insulted Obama with the false accusation that he was not born here and it’s been war ever since. But Trump represents millions of people – not because they’re all racists and homophobes, but because they don’t exist inside the rarified air of the elites who essentially run our politics and our culture. I know that know because I made the effort to know.

These are not two equal sides. One side has all of the power, all of the culture, all of the media, and the other side tries to survive outside of that. Demonizing all of them as racists is to not see them as they are. This is a class thing, not a race thing. And yes, I know it is verboten to say. I am fluent in the language of the Left.

The side with the power now is the bigger threat to the things I care most about – free speech, free expression, great movies, great comedy, etc. But I also understand that I can’t use this space to talk about it. So I started a Substack called Hollywood Woketopia that will exist outside the bubble in an attempt to find something that resembles culture and the truth. If you are interested, check it out.

I made my first video for the site. Most of you will think it’s too critical of the Left and the Democrats, so if that is a trigger for you, don’t watch. It analyzes Taxi Driver/King of Comedy, and the attempted presidential assassinations of Reagan and Trump.