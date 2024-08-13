Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Awards Daily talks to Emmy nominee Nicole Beharie about the relevancy of her The Morning Show character and why her showdown scene with Holland Taylor has been one of the most memorable (and powerful) of the Apple TV+ series.

While The Morning Show depicts the fictional consequences of real-life events, the Apple TV+ drama series sometimes manages to predict the future, too.

During the National Association of Black Journalists convention on July 31, which featured three female black journalists interviewing former President Donald Trump, Nicole Beharie couldn’t help but think of Chris Hunter and the similarities to her character’s interview with Cybil Richards’ (Holland Taylor) in Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated Outstanding Drama Series.

“I saw pieces of that,” says Beharie. “And of course, I thought about her. I thought about the Cybil interview. There are so many parallels. They wrote this before I even showed up. This thing was probably written two years before that, right? Now these things are happening and repeating right in front of us. Somebody said to me, ‘This isn’t based on a true story,’ and I said, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ I loved the way that people lean into logic. I felt like what Chris did in the interview felt real in a way, because I saw those journalists doing a similar thing, trying to still maintain a certain decorum while asking people to clarify. And I thought that was interesting. I thought, oh, I wasn’t off. But isn’t that trippy?”

I had a candid and fun conversation with Beharie about whether she had any reservations when tackling this storyline and how watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and playing a former Olympian will impact Season 4. Watch below!