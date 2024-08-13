Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Clarence brings the Cooler up to speed on Disney’s upcoming film slate fresh from his attendance at D23’s Disney Entertainment Expo. On the way, he caught Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain’s Mothers’ Instinct on the place as did Megan on another flight. They talk about that film and wonder why it didn’t receive a broader cinematic release.

But first, they chat briefly about their upcoming venture: The Contenders.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

