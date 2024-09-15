Best Director Limited Series
Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Best Writing Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Best Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just for Us
Best Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey, Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)