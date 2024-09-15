Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Best Director Limited Series

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Best Writing Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just for Us

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey, Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)