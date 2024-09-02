Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The odd thing about this year’s Oscar race is that there is no official frontrunner. Usually by this time of year, one film emerges and must fend off challenges from competing films. But not this year. Did that change after what we’ve seen so far in Telluride and Venice? Not really. It does seem to be a cliffhanger and probably won’t be known until after the November election.

The reason for that is we don’t know where the consensus will take us. We can’t know the mood of Hollywood. Either they will be elated and feel as though they’ve won their (imaginary) war against the second Confederacy and Hitler, or everything comes crashing down like a house of cards. Either outcome could produce a different kind of Best Picture winner. It’s just that we are hovering in the in-between right now.

Then again, The Brutalist is getting the kinds of raves out of Venice that might drive it toward a Best Picture win. Driven by strong performances, check. Deep themes that resonate through the generations check. Reflects the general ethos of the Left right now (at a minimum), check. Epic, check. Can it become a general consensus pick or is it too cerebral for that? Either way, it’s hard to ignore:

best performances in Babygirl and that The Brutalist is one of best and most important films of the year. Take The Times’ Kevin Maher’s five star review:

]

He writes:

Seven years in the making and three-and-a-half hours in the watching (including a 15-minute intermission), this majestic historical epic starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones is, immediately, the film to beat for the big Venice prizes (and indeed next year’s Oscar statuettes). The movie’s actual subject is, according to its director and co-writer Brady Corbet, “virtual history”. He means that the tale of a Hungarian-born Bauhaus-educated Jewish architect called Laszlo Toth, who flees war-ravaged Europe in 1947 for a chance to sample the American dream, is entirely fictional. It looks and feels like a regal cousin of The Pianist, but it is instead an eerie testimonial to mid-20th century talent unlived, suppressed, or denied by conflict.

The film, classicist to the core, opens with a brief musical overture (later matched by the mid-movie intermission, complete with a countdown clock for anxious time-watching audiences), and a sequence picturing Brody’s Toth on a chaotic below-decks trip to the US. Once stateside, he finds patronage in Guy Pearce’s imperious multi-millionaire dilettante Harrison Lee Van Buren, who commissions the construction of a sprawling hilltop institute that will both commemorate his recently departed mother and celebrate his own greatness.

And as if that wasn’t praise-worthy enough:

There are alluring shades here of previous cinematic standouts, including Citizen Kane (think of Charles Foster’s Xanadu) and the great works of Herzog, especially Fitzcarraldo (Kinski’s steamship is akin to Van Buren’s institute). The building eventually becomes a source of madness for Toth, who obsesses over every detail and, together with his wife Erzsebet (Jones), channels the trauma of their experiences in Buchenwald into every internal geometric line and bunker-like super-structure.

Our very own Zhuo-Ning Su says, “Nothing could have prepared us for The Brutalist, a film so layered in meaning, staggering in craftsmanship and — despite its length and book-like structure — so magically uncluttered, you feel like you’re watching a classic.”

The film has just one negative review so far on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the very least, we have a strong contender is all of the major categories. There is still a way to go, and it is a film that’s over three hours long. That means to run the gauntlet it has to be seen by thousands upon thousands of industry voters.

Joker: Folie a Deux still has to play at Venice for the full assessment of that festival before we move on to Toronto and New York.

Meanwhile, here at the Telluride Film Festival, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night played like gangbusters, as did Conclave and A Real Pain. They join the already buzzed Anora, Emilia Perez, The Piano Lesson, and Nickel Boys.

We know from the past that it’s rare for more than three Telluride titles to make the cut. In 2016 there were four. Let’s go through the list, starting back in 2009 when the Academy expanded its ballot.

2009 Best Picture nominees from Telluride:

An Education

2010

The King’s Speech (which won Best Picture)

2011

The Artist (which won Best Picture)

The Descendents

2012

Amour

Argo (played as a TBA and won Best Picture

2013

Gravity

Nebraska

12 Years a Slave (played as a surprise screening, won Best Picture)

2014

Birdman (won Best Picture)

The Imitation Game

2015

Spotlight (won Best Picture)

2016

Arrival

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight (won Best Picture)

2017

Darkest Hour

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

2018

The Favourite

Roma

2019

Ford v. Ferrari

Marriage Story

Parasite

2020

No festival

2021

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

2022

TAR

Women Talking

2023

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Telluride has an impressive track record, or at least it did before COVID, of playing the inevitable Best Picture winner. Things changed dramatically after 2020 in every way, especially in the film industry. Not just because of COVID but the “great awokening” changed how every film in Hollywood is made. Every single film must now be inclusive of some marginalized group.

Years from now, this era of the film will be easily recognizable for that reason. It works sometimes where you need to notice the nervous people behind the scenes, ensuring all are in compliance. But sometimes, it is glaringly obvious and embarrassing for all involved. Either way, things changed in the same way the Hays Code changed Hollywood.

Some of this is depicted in Saturday Night with Standards and Practices going through every potentially offensive word of phrase, “what is golden showers?’ After the Hays Code and up through the 1970s and 1980s, it was Christians who were potentially offended. Now, Christians are depicted as the bad guys and the people who can’t be offended are the progressives on the Left.

Why does that matter to Oscar predictions? Because we are still under the code, even for films that seem to be more universal narratives that anyone can see – like A Real Pain, Conclave, and Saturday Night.

Hollywood was so white and so heterosexual for so long that there will never be a time, at least not in the next 20 years, that art won’t be under pressure to prove they aren’t ever “going back” to the old days. Everyone has to understand it, accept it, and deal with it, per the directive.

This isn’t a problem inside the world of the film industry, certainly not here in the mountains of Colorado where everyone is in lockstep and those who aren’t can’t say so out loud.

There is still a desire within the industry to make change. And that passion will continue to drive more and more contenders into the Oscar race. They will want to have all groups represented. This year will be the year for the transgender actor to make history, per Kyle Buchanan in the New York Times:

Emilia Perez might be the film that reflects 2024 more than any other in almost every way imaginable. You might call it “peak woke,” but that might feel insulting to some. Many critics and audiences have felt deeply moved by the film, like our great friend Scott Mantz:

Emilia Perez seems an easy call for, say, the SAG ensemble and honestly, this could be the “standing ovation” movie. We are always looking for that one movie that will cause the actors to leap to their feet (Parasite, CODA) and this probably it.

Emilia Perez will drive the passion vote, like Anora will, like A real Pain will. Those seem like fairly easy bets to predict for Best Picture.

Both Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie have earned spots on the Best Actress list out of Venice. Danielle Deadwyler is a strong pick for Supporting Actress out of Telluride.

Here is The Contending‘s Clarence Moye on Angelina Jolie and the performance of the year:

Last year, after Telluride, my Best Picture predictions looked like this:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

The Color Purple

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Killer

Alts: Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers, Air, Saltburn, Rustin, The Boys in the Boat

The only film not on my radar was American Fiction.

This is a whole different kind of year, though. We don’t have a “frontrunner” or any challenger to the top slot. That consensus has not yet emerged. Film Twitter is all over the place too. Some say Sing Sing. Some say Anora. Some will say The Brutalist. Eventually, though, there will be a consensus and a frontrunner.

Here are my new predictions (I’ve been “benched” at Gold Derby on account of my bad tweets and the Hollywood Reporter hit piece, so you can only get them here for now).

Best Picture

Conclave

The Brutalist

Anora

A Real Pain

Saturday Night

Gladiator II (not yet seen)

Joker Folie a Deux (not yet seen)

Emilia Pérez

Queer

Dune 2

Alts: Sing Sing, Nickel Boys, Inside Out 2, Wicked, The Room Next Door.

Best Director

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Sean Baker, Anora

Luca Guadagnino, Queer

Todd Phillips, Joker Folie a Deux

Alt. Ridley Scott, Gladiator; Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux

Alts: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Paul Mescal, Gladiator II; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Alts: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux (unless lead)

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

Anora

Sing Sing

Saturday Night

Alt. Emilia Pérez, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Joker Folie a Deux

Nickel Boys

Editing

Conclave

The Brutalist

Saturday Night

Gladiator II

Anora

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune 2

Conclave

Gladiator II

Joker Folie a Deux

Alts: Anora, Saturday Night

Production Design

The Brutalist

Dune 2

Conclave

Gladiator II

Joker Folie a Deux

Alts: Saturday Night, Wicked

Costumes

Joker Folie a Deux

The Brutalist

Wicked

Maria

Gladiator II

Alts: Conclave, Blitz, Nosferatu, Saturday Night

Original Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

Queer

Joker Folie a Deux

Dune 2

Alts: Challengers, Emilia Perez, The Piano Lesson, Inside Out 2

And that’s it for me, dear readers.