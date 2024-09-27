Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Best Picture has not revolved around an exceptional male hero as much as it used to, last year’s winner notwithstanding. Was Oppenheimer a one-off, or does it signal a return to the way things once were?

The Oscar race was centered on the singular male protagonist for many decades. I used to write and complain about it all of the time. But then I saw the fix: swapping out masculine heroes for tough females, a thing I should have been really happy about. But I wasn’t. Moreover, I began to detect a distinct anti-male vibe on the Left overall, but especially in Hollywood. The #notallmen and the #metoo movement seemed so important once upon a time. And they were, for their time. But there is a reason the pendulum must swing. We all start to feel a little restless for change. Now, I feel like the overcorrection has made movies and the Oscars a lot less fun.

The Best Picture race has traditionally been driven by a central male character—hero or anti-hero. That hasn’t been true much lately but it’s an old pattern many felt needed to be shaken up. I thought it might be fun to look back at the last 30 years to see what kinds of films drove the win. Sometimes it’s an ensemble, sometimes it’s a co-lead, but let’s see how this shakes out, shall we?

1930 – All Quiet on the Western Front-Male

1931 – Cimarron – Male

1932 – Grand Hotel – Ensemble

1933 – Cavalcade – Ensemble

1934 – It Happened One Night – Duo

1935 – Mutiny on the Bounty – Male

1936 – The Great Ziegfeld – Male

1937 – The Life of Emile Zola – Male

1938 – You Can’t Take it With You – ensemble

1939 – Gone with the Wind – Female

1940 – Rebecca – Female

1941 – How Green Was My Valley – Male

1942 – Mrs. Miniver – Female

1943 – Casablanca – Male

1944 – Going My Way – Male

1945 – The Lost Weekend – Male

1946 – The Best Years of Our Lives – Ensemble

1947 – Gentleman’s Agreement – Male

1948 – Hamlet – Male

1949 – All the King’s Men – Male

1950 – All About Eve – Female

1951 – An American in Paris – Male

1952 – The Greatest Show on Earth – Ensemble

1953 – From Here to Eternity – Ensemble

1954 – On the Waterfront – Male

1955 – Marty – Male

1956 – Around the World in the 80 Days – Male (with scores of minor cameos)

1957 – The Bridge on the River Kwai – Male

1958 – Gigi – Female

1959 – Ben-Hur – Male

1960 – The Apartment – Duo

1961 – West Side Story – Duo

1962 – Lawrence of Arabia – Male

1963 – Tom Jones – Male

1964 – My Fair Lady – Female

1965 – The Sound of Music – Female

1966 – A Man for All Seasons – Male

1967 – In the Heat of the Night – Male

1968 – Oliver! – Male

1969 – Midnight Cowboy – Male

1970 – Patton – Male

1971 – The French Connection – Male

1972 – The Godfather – Male

1973 – The Sting – Male

1974 – The Godfather Part II

1975 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Male

1976 – Rocky – Male

1977 – Annie Hall – Duo (leans male)

1978 – The Deer Hunter – Male

1979 – Kramer vs. Kramer – Male

1980 – Ordinary People – Male

1981 – Chariots of Fire – Male

1982 – Gandhi – Male

1983 – Terms of Endearment – Female

1984 – Amadeus – Male

1985 – Out of Africa – Female

1986 – Platoon – Male

1987 – The Last Emperor – Male

1988 – Rain Man – Male

1989 – Driving Miss Daisy – Duo

1990 – Dances With Wolves – Male

1991 – Silence of the Lambs – Duo

1992 – Unforgiven – Male

1993 – Schindler’s List – Male

1994 – Forrest Gump – Male

1995 – Braveheart – Male

1996 – The English Patient – Duo

1997 – Titanic – Duo (mostly female)

1998 – Shakespeare in love – Duo (mostly male)

1999 – American Beauty – Male

2000 – Gladiator – Male

2001 – A Beautiful Mind – Male

2002 – Chicago – Female

2003 – Return of the King – Male

2004 – Million Dollar Baby – Duo

2005 – Crash – Ensemble

2006 – The Departed – Male

2007 – No Country for Old Men – Male

2008 – Slumdog Millionaire – Male

2009 – The Hurt Locker – Male

2010 – The King’s Speech – Male

2011 – The Artist – Male

2012 – Argo – Male

2013 – 12 Years a Slave – Male

2014 – Birdman – Male

2015 – Spotlight – ensemble

2016 – Moonlight – Male

2017 – The Shape of Water – Female

2018 – Green Book – Male

2019 – Parasite – Male

2020 – Nomadland – Female

2021 – CODA – Female

2022 – Everything, Everywhere All At Once – Female

2023 – Oppenheimer – Male

I bring all of this up because it really will be a tale of two Oscars when it comes to the driving force of films this year. Anora is obviously female-driven, and its key win would be in Best Actress race. But if we went in a different direction and looked at movies that might be in keeping with films driven by a Best Actor or an ensemble performance, what would that look like?

Taking a look at Erik Anderson’s Best Actor predictions at AwardsWatch, this is what he has. (I have put in bold the films I think have the best shot at a Best Picture nomination):

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist (A24) Ralph Fiennes – Conclave (Focus Features) Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures) Colman Domingo – Sing Sing (A24) Daniel Craig – Queer (A24) Paul Mescal – Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures) Jharrel Jerome – Unstoppable (Amazon MGM) Nicholas Hoult – Juror#2 (Warner Bros) Sebastian Stan – A Different Man (A24) John David Washington – The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Next up: Kingsley Ben-Adir – Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures), Ethan Herisse – Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM), Harris Dickinson – Babygirl (A24), Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures), Mike Faist – Challengers (Amazon MGM), Tom Hanks – Here (Sony Pictures/Columbia Pictures), Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night (Sony Pictures), Cillian Murphy – Small Things Like These (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions), Josh O’Connor – Challengers (Amazon MGM), Joaquin Phoenix – Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros), Glen Powell – Hit Man (Netflix), Peter Sarsgaard – September 5 (Paramount Pictures), Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice (Briarcliff Entertainment)

September 5 and The Apprentice, among others, are still big question marks for me. I feel more strongly about:

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Paul Mescal – Gladiator II

Not necessarily for the Best Actor nomination but the films I think will be strong in the Best Picture race. A Real Pain is, I think, one of the best films of the year and it presents a familiar Oscar circumstance: an actor-turned-director nominated for acting. Though it happens on a regular basis, it’s still rare.

Here are some examples that resulted in Best Actor/Best Picture nominations:

Laurence Olivier, Hamlet (won Picture and Director)

Woody Allen, Annie Hall (won Picture and Director)

Warren Beatty, Heaven Can Wait

Warren Beatty, Reds (won Director)

Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves (won Picture and Director)

Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven (won Picture and Director)

Billy Bob Thornton, Slingblade (not nominated for Picture)

Robert Duvall, The Apostle (not nominated for Picture)

Roberto Benigni, Life is Beautiful (won Best Actor)

Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby (won Picture and Director)

Denzel Washington, Fences

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

I may have missed a few. These are just my best guesses off the top of my head. In bold are those who were also nominated for or won Best Director. In bold red, those who won Best Actor. Only Laurence Olivier has won Best Actor and Best Picture.

As far as I can recall, other than Olivier, there has never been a nominated Best Actor who also won Picture and/or Director for the same film.

Jesse Eisenberg is the only actor-turned-director this year who has a legit shot at nominations in all three major categories. If I were voting, he’d be nominated for all three: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. I think he deserves it. Whether that will be how things go is a different story. The more likely scenario is that he lands in Picture and Actor maybe. Director will be slightly harder to crack, as we’ve seen with Bradley Cooper missing twice.

If a film is going to win Best Picture, there is a much higher probability that the actor-turned-director lands in the Best Director category (Clint Eastwood, Woody Allen, Kevin Costner, etc). So if Jesse Eisenberg does land in Best Director that might be a sign that it has a better shot to win Best Picture.

The five films that seem strongest for Best Picture right now (to me anyway), minus those we have not yet seen are:

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Sing Sing

Adrien Brody has already won Best Actor. Ralph Fiennes, despite a prolific career has never won an Oscar. That might make a difference depending on how heavily they chase that Oscar win. The buzz is on Brody at the moment, but that could shift. Colman Domingo also has a strong shot to win it. Best Actor is competitive but not as competitive as you’d think.

My sense right now is that the energy is with the female-driven vibe this year for various reasons. So, Anora remains the frontrunner.

My predictions as of this week:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Dune 2

Hard Truths

All We Imagine as Light

Gladiator II (not yet seen)

Alts: Saturday Night, The Substance, A Complete Unknown, Joker Folie a Deux

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Alt. Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Ridley Scott, Gladiator II; Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Paul Mescal, Gladiator II

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Alts: Daniel Craig, Queer;Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Baby Girl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Alts: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II (unless lead?)

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux (unless lead)

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

A Real Pain

Anora

The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Alt. Saturday NightThe Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Nickel Boys

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Joker Folie a Deux

Editing

Conclave

The Brutalist

Anora

Saturday Night

Gladiator II

Cinematography

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Saturday Night

Alts: Anora

Production Design

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Wicked

Alts: Saturday Night, Joker Folie a Deux

Costumes

Wicked

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Maria

Gladiator II

Alts: Conclave, Blitz, Saturday Night

Original Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

Queer

Emilia Perez

Dune 2

Alts: Challengers, Joker Folie a Deux, The Piano Lesson, Inside Out 2

I’m sure much of this will change as we begin to see more of the unseen films.